Scotland fans come to terms with being in third-place limbo

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MIAMI -- Scotland's fans are in World Cup limbo. Their team's chances of making the knockout rounds are slim, but there's still cruel hope.

To the last minute and drop of sweat, the Tartan Army cheered their team. But the following morning, as adrenaline wore off and hangovers kicked in amid brutal Miami humidity, there was frustration at the manner of Scotland's 3-0 defeat to Brazil. And uncertainty.

"Everyone's in this weird zone, it's the weirdest feeling I've had as a Scottish fan," said a Scottish fan called Stu. "Normally after three games you're either through, or you're out. You're in limbo, and emotionally I'm in limbo too."

If Scotland progress, they could end up going to New York, Boston or Mexico City. Their chance of getting through, at the time of printing according to OPTA, is 24.98%. Scotland could find out their next match on late Saturday evening, so with their team potentially playing as soon as Monday or Tuesday, that would trigger a last-minute scramble for flights, accommodation and tickets.

Scotland head back to their base in Charlotte on Thursday. They'll have a day to stew and compartmentalise the disappointment of the Brazil loss and then they'll train, hoping other results go their way.

The Tartan Army remains in purgatory. From talking to Scotland fans in Miami on Thursday morning, they're split on where to go next, but united in their disappointment.

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Mike was standing outside his hotel early on Thursday morning. He was with his wife, five children and one of their partners. "It's too hot in Miami, you can't do anything here, we just melt," he said. "We're going back to Boston and we'll give it until Sunday. We loved it there, there's more for the kids to do, and we're in a good spot if we do get through and we play there or New York. I think Mexico City would just be too much for us."

Two friends were in a nearby café, nursing sunburned faces and empty wallets. "It costs too much," one said. "We have tickets for the quarterfinals if Scotland get there." At that point one starts laughing: "We may still get there! But no, we've had a great time, Boston was amazing, Miami fun, but it's time to head back."

Colin lives in Orlando with his wife, daughter and son. He's heading home and was going to head to the round of 32 but thinks Mexico City might be a trip too far.

"You were going last night, dad!" his son says. "Aye I was then, but after last night, it's a four-hour trip there, and we haven't got a ticket. I got my ticket for last night through the SFA, but I had to buy these three theirs. They cost £1500 each, and we were sitting next to a Brazilian family and their six-year-old son, and their tickets cost £60.

"It's a joke. It leaves a bitter taste."

Scotland's dependence on a complex set of tie-breakers to determine if they'll advance at the 2026 World Cup has their supporters firmly stuck in limbo. Martin Rickett/PA Images via Getty Images

Another fan who went to school with the parents of one of the Scotland players is probably sticking around.

Julianne and her son were propping up the bar at their hotel, waiting for something iced to drink. They had a ticket for the Morocco match in Boston, but didn't have one for Brazil, hoping to pick one up in Miami on the day of the game. In the end, they watched the match in the Fan Zone in Biscayne Bay.

"There were a good number of Scots there to be fair," Julianne said. "But we're heading home. It costs too much to stay and Steve Clarke clearly doesn't believe we're going through. If he's lost the belief, what's the point?"

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This seemed to be a common point among those staying and those going. Many were disappointed in Clarke's attitude post-match and how he walked away from the TV interview. Some bemoaned their team's tactics.

"We have a potential round of 32 ticket, but we've been here three weeks, we've had a great time playing golf along the way too, if we stay any longer, we'll end up divorced," said one Scotland fan who'd been travelling with a pal. "Also, we were just disappointed by how they've played. No ambition and silly mistakes."

"My liver can't take anymore," said James, checking out of his hotel on Biscayne Bay. "I doubt my partner would be too happy if I stayed out.

"Look, we have less than a 25% chance of staying. I imagine everyone will be slagging off Clarke, but he's got us to three major tournaments. We're a small country, and ultimately, we just weren't good enough. The only thing that worries me is my 30-hour flight back. We go to Atlanta, Amsterdam then Aberdeen. Then it's an hour drive back from there, which is tough after two solid weeks on the beers."

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Over on the beaches, it was much of the same: Scottish fans uncertain of what to do next, reliving the matches, bemoaning decisions, and holding onto that 24.98% of hope. That's where Stu was, who's followed Scotland for the past 30 years.

"I'm going home anyway, but fuck, we're relying on a variable of results on us getting through," he continued. "A load of games: hoping for the US to win, Spain to win, so many matches. It's mad that the third-placed thing has added so much complexion to what would be our overriding feeling, which is disappointment.

"It's the hope that kills you - I've heard that so many times since last night. But equally - we do not deserve to go through. And if we do - are we going to put another stinker out on the pitch again? The whole aftermath is getting everyone down. There are worse places to be than Miami for a few days, but take into account the travelling costs and last minute flights to Mexico, perhaps. It's just so strange.

"A few people built this uncertainty into their plans. But it's so strange, it's not like anything else. You'd normally know if you're through or out."