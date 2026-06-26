Pulisic starts on bench for U.S., Turner in goal for group finale

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INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- United States men's national team attacker Christian Pulisic remained on the bench for the Americans' group-stage finale against Türkiye.

The U.S. lineup was announced just over 75 minutes before game time, with Pulisic listed among the substitutes. Brenden Aaronson took Pulisic's usual spot at left wing, with only Weston McKennie and Ricardo Pepi keeping their spots in the lineup from the previous game against Australia.

There were nine changes in all compared with the team that started in last Friday's win over Australia to clinch top spot in Group D. One of those changes was in goal, with Matt Turner getting the start over Matthew Freese, who started the first two games for the U.S.

Pulisic has been battling a left calf injury ever since sustaining a knock on June 10. He attempted to play through the injury two days later, but was limited to 45 minutes of play against Paraugay when he was kicked in the same place.

Pulisic was then forced to sit out the Americans' second group stage match against Australia, which the USMNT won, 2-0. He returned to full training this week.

"I'm feeling good. I joined the team the last couple days and yeah, I'm hoping to play a part in [Thursday] for sure," he told reporters on Wednesday. He added that he's "probably not ready" to play 90 minutes.

At the time of the calf injury, the thought was that Pulisic wouldn't miss much time. But the injury dragged on for a bit. He admitted it was a different experience watching and supporting as opposed to playing.

"It was obviously a different set of emotions for sure, not being able to play, but I enjoyed just being on the sideline, being around the team," he said. "I wanted to be there and yeah, just still living that World Cup dream. I obviously just couldn't be happier and prouder of how the guys handled that whole situation. I had faith in them. I knew they would. It's a really cool team to be a part of and I just enjoy the experience a lot."

As expected, U.S. manager Mauricio Pochettino kept midfielder Tyler Adams, forward Folarin Balogun, center back Chris Richards and left back Antonee Robinson out of the starting XI, with the foursome sitting on yellow cards and in line for a suspension if they were to pick up another one against Turkiye.

Midfielder Cristian Roldan, who was doubtful to play due to a muscle strain, was left out of the squad altogether.

"I think everyone on this team is ready to step up," Pulisic said Wednesday. "I feel like it would just be a normal thing for us. We're going to support and push everyone the same way, whoever gets the opportunity tomorrow to play, whatever the decisions may be. Everyone's going to be ready and it just shows how much more depth and what a strong team that we have."