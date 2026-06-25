Japan vs. Sweden LIVE: World Cup 2026 updates from high-stakes clash

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Japan take on Sweden in their final group stage match of the 2026 World Cup with it all on the line for both teams, and you can follow it LIVE right here.

In the simultaneous kickoff, Netherlands will look to stay atop the table with a big win over hapless Tunisia.

- Japan can show off their World Cup credentials against Sweden

- 2026 World Cup: How teams can advance to the knockout rounds

- Japan vs. Sweden at World Cup 2026: TV channel, how to watch, kick-off time, live stream, referee

The permutations are strong in this group. Win this and Japan are assured of qualification; win this with a bigger goal difference than Netherlands (if they beat Tunisia, as is widely expected) and they could go top of the group instead of second. That's important in the immediate future because the runner up here meets the winner from Group C -- Brazil. Top the group on the other hand, and you take on Group C runner-up Morrocco (who have looked quite good themselves this tournament).

For Sweden, the equation is equally simple. Win, and they will be most likely to finish second (first if Netherlands lose or draw against an already eliminated Tunisia). Draw, and they remain in prime position to qualify as one of the best third-placed teams but a loss and that wait becomes an arduous one, heavily dependent on their margin of defeat.

We'll keep you updated with the changing permutations and combinations as the action gets underway in Dallas (our featured game: Japan vs Sweden) and Kansas City (Netherlands vs Tunisia). This ought to be fun!