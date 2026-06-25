Ecuador shock Germany, seal spot in World Cup knockout stage

Open Extended Reactions

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Gonzalo Plata poked the ball past Manuel Neuer in the 77th minute, and Ecuador advanced to the knockout stage of the World Cup by rallying for a 2-1 win over Germany on Thursday.

Germany, who clinched first place in Group E with victories in their first two games, went ahead on Leroy Sané's second-minute goal. Nilson Angulo scored Ecuador's first goal of the tournament in the ninth minute.

- VAR review: Germany goal came after boot to the head. So why was it allowed?

- How teams can qualify for knockout rounds

Plata, who took a kick to the head when Germany scored its early goal, keyed Ecuador's great escape after Pedro Vite's corner kick was nodded on by Kevin Rodríguez. Neuer, the 40-year-old Germany goalkeeper who came out of international retirement for the World Cup, was about to grasp the ball when Plata raised his left foot and with a toe put the ball into the net.

Neuer has now conceded more goals (four) than he has made saves (three) at the World Cup, while Germany have allowed a goal in nine straight World Cup games, tying the team's longest ever run without a shutout at the FIFA World Cup (also between 1934 and 1954).

Gonzalo Plata celebrates scoring Ecuador's second goal against Germany at the 2026 World Cup. MAURO PIMENTEL / AFP via Getty Images

It gave Ecuador their first win over a UEFA opponent in any competition since 2013.

Ecuador finished third in the group with four points, behind Germany and Ivory Coast, and are guaranteed to advance as one of the best eight third-place teams. It's only the second time they have made it to the World Cup knockout stage and the first since 2006.

Germany's winning streak was stopped at 11 games, one shy of the team record set in 1979-80. The four-time champions will play their round-of-32 game Monday at Foxborough, Massachusetts, most likely against Paraguay, Australia or Sweden.

FIFA said the crowd of 80,663 at MetLife Stadium for the World Cup's 56th game boosted attendance to a record 3,605,357 for the tournament, more than the previous record at the 52 matches for the 1994 tournament in the U.S.

Sané put Germany ahead about one minute, 50 seconds in with his 18th international goal. Aleksandar Pavlović had chested the ball and kicked Vite following Nathaniel Brown's throw-in but there was no foul call by American referee Tori Penso. Pavlović passed to Florian Wirtz, who centered to Sané just inside the penalty area.

Angulo scored a short time later after Felix Nmecha lost the ball in midfield to Vite. He passed it to Angulo, who dribbled toward goal and beat Neuer to the far post from just outside the area.

Penso originally awarded Germany a penalty kick less than 30 seconds into the second half after Joel Ordóñez took down Kai Havertz, but after a video review ruled Sané had first fouled Vite.

The Associated Press and ESPN Research contributed to this report.