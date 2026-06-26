FIFA World Cup 2026 stats: Neuer all-time 22, Ecuador's 2, Sweden's distance record

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The FIFA World Cup saw three more groups decided today, with plenty of drama on the pitch.

Ecuador kicked things off with a massive result that put them in prime position to qualify for the Round of 32, as they beat Germany 2-1, while Ivory Coast also qualified for the knockouts with a 2-0 win over Curaçao.

The Netherlands topped their group with a 3-1 win over Tunisia, while Japan and Sweden are also through to the Round of 32 after their 1-1 draw.

In an inconsequential game in Group D, Turkiye beat the USA 3-2, while Australia finished second in that group after their 0-0 draw against Paraguay, who aren't confirmed to go through yet, but are in a good position to qualify.

ESPN's By The Numbers brings you best stats from the World Cup action on June 25:

Ecuador 2 - 1 Germany

1:49

The goal scored by Leroy Sané in this game was Germany's second-fastest ever at a World Cup, after Ernest Lahner's first-minute goal at the 1934 World Cup.

1/11

This was Germany's first World Cup group stage loss against a South American opponent, in their 11th such game. They had won seven and drawn three of their 10 previous group stage games against South American opponents.

2

Ecuador have reached the knockout stages of the World Cup for only the second time; their first since 2006, when they were eliminated by a David Beckham goal for England in the Round of 16.

2

This was the second time that Ecuador have won a World Cup game while coming from behind, with the first being against Honduras in 2014.

4

Nilson Angulo's goal for Ecuador made him the fourth Sunderland players to score at this World Cup. Only PSG, with six, have more individual goal-scorers at this World Cup.

12

Gonzalo Plata put an end to a 12-game goalless run for him with Ecuador, with his match-winner in this game.

13

Ecuador broke a 13-year wait for a win against an opponent from UEFA. Their last such win came in 2013, when they beat Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal 3-2.

17

Nilson Angulo's goal was Ecuador's first of the tournament, which came from their 17th shot on target. Only France in 2002 had taken more shots on target without a goal, with 18 in 2002.

22

Manuel Neuer started his 22nd match at the FIFA World Cup, tying Lothar Matthäus and Miroslav Klose for the most World Cup starts for any German player.

77

Gonzalo Plata's goal in the 77th minute was Ecuador's latest match-winning goal at a World Cup, ever. Their previous latest match-winning goal at a World Cup came in the 65th minute of their game against Honduras in 2014, scored by Enner Valencia.

Curaçao 0 - 2 Ivory Coast

Abdulhamid Hosbas/Anadolu via Getty Images

2

Nicolas Pépé became the second Ivory Coast player to score a brace at the World Cup, after Arouna Dindane did so against Serbia & Montenegro back in 2006.

19y, 223d

At 19 years and 223 days old, Yan Diomande became the first African teenager to assist a goal at the World Cup since 1994.

10

Diomande has now created ten chances at this World Cup, the joint most, alongside Declan Rice and Achraf Hakimi.

31y, 27d

Nicolas Pepê became the second-oldest African player, after Roger Milla, to score a brace at the World Cup.

Japan - Sweden

Paul ELLIS / AFP via Getty Images

3

Daizen Maeda became the third Japanese player to score at multiple World Cups -- after Keisuke Honda and Shinji Okazaki.

3

Japan have advanced to the knockout stages of a World Cup for the third consecutive time.

0

Japan have never won a knockout game at a World Cup before, and have an opportunity to set that record straight in their Round of 32 clash against Brazil.

4

Sweden have scored four goals from outside the box at this World Cup, at least twice as many as any other team in the tournament. .

5

Sweden have now made the knockout stages in each of their last five appearances at the World Cup.

20

Sweden are the first team to score four goals from outside the box in the group stages of a World Cup in 20 years. Brazil also scored four goals from outside the box in the group stages of the 2006 World Cup.

Tunisia - Netherlands

Rico Brouwer/Soccrates/Getty Images

3

Brian Brobbey becamne the third player to score with each of his first three shots at the World Cup -- after Hungary's Laszlo Kiss in 1982, and Colombia's Yerry Mina in 2018.

10

The Netherlands have advanced from the group stages in each of their ten appearances at the World Cup, the best 100% group record for any team to have taken part at the World Cup.

10

The Netherlands have scored ten goals in the group stages at this World Cup, their joint-most at a World Cup group stage, alongside 2014.

12

Turkey have conceded 12 goals at this tournament, the most in a World Cup group stage since North Korea also conceded 12 in 2010.

19

The Netherlands are now unbeaten in 19 World Cup group stage games. Their last loss in the group stages came in 1994, against Belgium.

Turkiye 3 - 2 USA

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

173

Auston Trusty's goal was the 173rd in the 2026 World Cup, breaking the record for the most goals scored in a single edition of the World Cup.

1

Sebastian Berhalter became the first man to score and assist in the same game at the World Cup for the USA.

1/21

The USA have now won just won one of their last 21 matches against nations from UEFA at the World Cup.

5

With Sebastian Berhalter and Auston Trusty scoring for the USA, it's now five different goal scorers for them at this World Cup -- the most for any US team at any World Cup ever.

8

The eight goals that the USA have scored at this World Cup are the most that they have scored at any World Cup, surpassing the seven that they scored at the 1930 and 2002 World Cups.

21y, 120d

At 21 years and 120 days old, Arda Güler became the youngest player to score for Turkey at a World Cup.

90+8

The winning goal scored by Kaan Ayhan in the eighth minute of second-half stoppage time is the latest match-winning goal allowed by the USA at a World Cup.

Paraguay 0 - 0 Australia

1

Paraguay managed just one shot in the first half against Australia, their lowest total in a single half of a FIFA World Cup match since 1966.

1

That one Paraguay shot is also the fewest shots that Australia have faced in the first half of a World Cup match.

3

Australia have advanced to the knockout stages of the World Cup for the third time in their history.

6

Australia remained unbeaten against Paraguay, with two wins and four draws in six games against them. Paraguay are the only South American team that Australia have faced and never lost to.