Socceroos vs. Paraguay live: Can Australia make the 2026 World Cup knockouts?

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SANTA CLARA, California -- The Socceroos' hopes of making the 2026 FIFA World Cup knockout stages are on the line against Paraguay.

Tony Popovic's side shocked Türkiye 2-0 in their opening match, before falling 2-0 to the United States. That leaves things in Group D finely poised: a win or draw for either side will secure progression to the round of 32. But a loss? Well, that's when things will get a little dicey...

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