Tchouaméni urges France to top group in honor of absent Deschamps

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Midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni says France are on a mission to make absent coach Didier Deschamps proud by securing top spot in World Cup Group I.

Deschamps will miss Friday's clash with Norway in Foxborough after returning home following the death of his mother.

Les Bleus and Norway are level on six points and have already secured progression to the knockout stages thanks to respective victories over Senegal and Iraq.

"On behalf of the entire French team, the French family, we send our condolences to the coach and his entourage," Real Madrid player Tchouameni told a press conference, according to L'Equipe.

"It's a complicated time for everyone. We tried to make things normal but we have a mission and we want to make him proud."

Deschamps received news of the bereavement on Tuesday morning, with his mother's funeral scheduled to take place on the same day as the match.

Assistant coach Guy Stephan will take charge of the team for the fixture at Gillette Stadium.

"When the coach left, he gave us a mission, to the staff as well as to the players," continued Tchouameni.

"Guy will be in line with what the coach is asking us to do. We will continue to respect the principles of play that are ours. "He is a very open person who likes to play a lot. We are convinced that we will put all the ingredients to win."

Aurélien Tchouaméni and France will look to maintain top spot in Group I when they face Norway. Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire

Stand-in boss Stephan has remained in close contact with Deschamps.

"I have a very strong thought for Didier and his family," he said.

"He is very affected. I have a lot of exchanges with him; I had it again a few minutes ago.

"I will try to make this situation as normal as possible. Very quickly, he asked me to lead the group until Saturday, or during the night from Friday to Saturday. I will try to prove myself worthy of the trust he has placed in me."

France captain Kylian Mbappé - the 2022 golden boot winner - has begun the tournament in fine form with doubles in the 3-1 success over Senegal and 3-0 win over Iraq.

Norway star Erling Haaland is among those rivalling Mbappe for the individual award this year, having also claimed back-to-back braces.