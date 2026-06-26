Ecuador conjure World Cup magic in upset of Germany

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EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey -- Drinks flew into the air. Substitutes ran on the pitch. Ecuador coach Sebastián Beccacece hugged a loved one behind the dugout. The sea of yellow all around made MetLife Stadium almost shake.

Gonzala Plata's 77th-minute goal dragged Ecuador past Germany 2-1 and into the round of 32 when it looked as though their inefficiency in front of goal would condemn them to a shock early exit from the World Cup.

From agony to ecstasy in no time at all. Agony quickly returned in the form of the final 13 minutes -- plus seven added on for stoppage time -- as sliced clearances, desperate challenges and shredded nerves tried to combine to keep Germany at bay.

It is probably fair to say Germany's hearts weren't really in it. Coach Julian Nagelsmann had picked a strong side, with just two changes from their win over Ivory Coast -- fullback David Raum and center back Antonio Rüdiger replacing injured duo Nathaniel Brown and Nico Schlotterbeck -- but they had already secured top spot in Group E. They pressed well early on and took the lead through Leroy Sané's second-minute finish, but ultimately, Ecuador's desire, hunger and sheer perseverance won the day.

This is a team fancied by many to go deep at this World Cup but without a goal to their name in the tournament prior to Thursday. Not for the want of trying, however; they had 39 shots in their two games without finding the net, and Curacao goalkeeper Eloy Room made 15 saves against them, a World Cup record in a 90-minute match.

The equation in New Jersey was therefore simple: win or go home.

Circumstances conspired against them early on. Germany midfielder Aleksandar Pavlovic appeared to kick Ecuador's Pedro Vite in the face shortly before Florian Wirtz set up Sane to stroke home the opener, but the VAR chose not to intervene, despite incensed Ecuador players surrounding referee Tori Penso.

What they needed -- finally -- was a little bit of luck and some help from Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer. Just seven minutes later, Vite won possession and fed Nilson Angulo, who hit a fierce shot that flew through Pavlovic's legs and into the far corner. Neuer wasn't exactly at fault but he looked every day of his 40 years. Angulo's strike was Ecuador's first goal from open play in a competitive match since March 2025, dating back more than 11 hours.

play 0:37 Ecuador fans erupt at full-time vs. Germany

The tide began to turn at the start of the second half. Germany appeared to have won a penalty when Ecuador's Joel Ordóñez brought down Kai Havertz in the box, but this time VAR stepped in, pointing to a Sane foul on Vite in the buildup.

Buoyed by that reprieve, Ecuador began to threaten consistently. Their reliance on veteran striker Enner Valencia to find the net is well documented, but Beccacece made a double change that paid dividends: Valencia and Alan Franco were replaced by Kevin Rodríguez and Ángelo Preciado.

Neuer was wobbling. A mix-up with Jonathan Tah in the box enabled Moisés Caicedo to find Plata at the far post but his effort dropped wide. Rodriguez flicked on the resulting corner for Plata to stab the ball into the net with Neuer once again slow to react.

"I think it has to be defended differently," said Nagelsmann in defense of Neuer. "It is very difficult for the goalie to make a difference there."

Nilson Angulo's opening goal set Ecuador on course to defy the odds and make the World Cup knockout rounds. Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Beccacece's reaction was understandably cathartic. Born in Argentina, the 45-year-old has been booed by Ecuador fans at the tournament -- as he was before kickoff here -- who believe the team is performing well below their potential at this World Cup after arriving with a 19-game unbeaten run before losing to Ivory Coast and suffering the humiliating draw with Curacao.

"Today we've beaten the record for the third time -- three full stadiums full of Ecuadorian people," said Beccacece. " We need to enjoy this journey as well. Sometimes you have to struggle but the important thing is to remain united.

"Therefore I apologize to all of those who still haven't clicked with me. I am feeling very grateful to the entire people of Ecuador who have travelled north to south in Ecuador believing in their team for many teams. I've always found a very kind, hard-working, grateful people. That's what I'm trying to show.

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"For as long as we are still alive, we need to seek the light. If we can't find the light, we will deal with that sorrow, that pain when you don't achieve what you dreamt of. But we are talking about an entire country that is now celebrating. So let them enjoy, have a beer and celebrate with their family."

Nagelsmann rued Germany's inability to make the most of their counterattacking opportunities, taking aim at the MetLife pitch, which does appear to be showing signs of wear and tear.

"We play the ball a bit too fast into the deep space but then [we were] kind of struggling with the field because it was so dry the ball did not flow and speed up, "said Nagelsmann. "It stops very, very quick."

The final whistle brought more euphoria but tempered slightly by relief. Beccacece returned to his loved ones. Players dropped to the turf. Pervis Estupiñán and Vite embraced. One photographer -- presumably Ecuadorian -- sank to his knees and held his arms up to the sky. Never has third place in a group felt so good.