If Japan are dreaming of winning the World Cup, Brazil will be the greatest test

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ARLINGTON, Texas -- So Japan are marching on into the round of 32 and the 2026 FIFA World Cup but, in the end, it isn't via being the winners of Group F that they would have been hoping for.

And not just because of the easier path, on paper at least, it would have led them down come the knockout stage.

Given they have spent all tournament, and even up to a year before, claiming their goal is to go all the way and win the World Cup, then matching that bold proclamation by finishing top of their group would only have been the ideal follow-up statement.

They certainly came close.

Entering their tie against Sweden at Dallas Stadium level with powerhouses Netherlands at the top of Group F, there was even a brief moment on Thursday evening where a solitary goal would have been enough to see Japan claim top spot midway through the simultaneous kickoffs.

Unfortunately for the Japanese, the Netherlands would reclaim their two-goal advantage over Tunisia almost at the same time the Swedes would equalize through an Anthony Elanga scorcher after Daizen Maeda had given the Samurai Blue a 56th-minute lead.

The encounter in Arlington would ultimately see both teams share the spoils with the 1-1 draw, which was only enough for Japan to finish second as the Netherlands claimed a 3-1 victory over the Tunisians. Yet, perhaps there is still reward in the runners-up finish -- even if it is a daunting test in the round of 32 against Brazil on June 29.

After all, advancing as a second-placed team will not alter the narrative coming out of the Samurai Blue camp. They will continue to stress that they have the quality to beat anyone at the tournament. And, even if some don't quite buy it, Japan themselves do.

So what better way to continue to prove they are genuine World Cup contenders than matching with the tournament's record five-time champions?

Japan finished second in Group F following a 1-1 draw against Sweden. (Photo by Luciano Bisbal/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

There is almost a poetic element to the tie, considering much of Japanese football and its rise has been influenced by the Brazilian game -- stretching all the way back to 1991 when the legendary Zico first landed on their shores and had a pivotal role in developing the game both at club and international level.

As the Samurai Blue developed since their World Cup debut in 1998, they have gone from plucky upstarts to genuine masters of the game.

Except against the true heavyweights, Japan almost always dominate possession. There is an artistry and panache to their play that can, at times, even be reminiscent of the all-conquering Brazil sides of the past with their precision and swagger.

Just look at Maeda's goal against Sweden. It all started with the most nonchalant of one-twos on the edge of the area between Ritsu Dōan and Ayase Ueda -- the latter returning possession to the former with an effortless roll of the studs.

Barely taking a glance at what was ahead of him, Dōan immediately sent a probing ball towards the penalty spot -- where it perfectly intersected the off-the-ball run of Maeda, who coolly finished into the bottom corner.

It was a follow-up to the swashbuckling performance Japan had previously served up in their 4-0 rout of Tunisia, who admittedly did not put up nearly as much resistance as the Swedes. The challenge is now to do that against the very people who were the pioneers of this cavalier, expressive style of play.

If Japan truly show no fear -- as they will claim in the coming days -- against Brazil, it could make for quite the contest. Perhaps one that has come far too soon in the round of 32. High risk often leads to high reward -- and how much adventure Japan show against Brazil could determine how much success they enjoy against an undoubtedly dangerous opposition.

Japan vs. Brazil has only just been set. It's already shaping up as a mouthwatering encounter.