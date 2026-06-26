World Cup Daily LIVE: Yamal gets WWE belt, Mbappé vs. Haaland in Group I

It is the final days of the 2026 FIFA World Cup group stage and there are three more groups to decide with some interesting matchups today.
We begin the day in Group I as Norway take on France in a clash that sees star players Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappé go head-to-head to decide top spot, while Senegal take on Iraq looking to finish third.
Later, we head to Group H as minnows Cape Verde take on Saudi Arabia in the hope of sealing an historic knockout spot, and Spain take on Uruguay.
Finally, we end the day in Group G as Mo Salah's Egypt face Iran at the same time as New Zealand vs. Belgium.
Enjoy all the features, news, video analysis and color from around the competition.