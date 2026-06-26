World Cup Daily LIVE: Yamal gets WWE belt, Mbappé vs. Haaland in Group I

Open Extended Reactions

It is the final days of the 2026 FIFA World Cup group stage and there are three more groups to decide with some interesting matchups today.

We begin the day in Group I as Norway take on France in a clash that sees star players Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappé go head-to-head to decide top spot, while Senegal take on Iraq looking to finish third.

Later, we head to Group H as minnows Cape Verde take on Saudi Arabia in the hope of sealing an historic knockout spot, and Spain take on Uruguay.

Finally, we end the day in Group G as Mo Salah's Egypt face Iran at the same time as New Zealand vs. Belgium.

Enjoy all the features, news, video analysis and color from around the competition.