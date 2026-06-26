Socceroos draw with Paraguay, qualify for 2026 World Cup knockouts

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SANTA CLARA, California -- The Socceroos have moved into the FIFA World Cup's knockout stages after easing to a 0-0 draw with Paraguay.

Requiring only a point to ensure they would lock up second place in Group D, Australia took control of the contest early in Santa Clara and never really looked in danger of conceding against the South Americans.

The result ensures that the Socceroos will now face the second-placed finisher from Group G in Dallas, Texas, on July 3. The identity of their opponent will be confirmed on Friday, when Egypt faces Iran in Seattle and New Zealand meets Belgium in Vancouver.

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Importantly, finishing second in the group also ensures that Tony Popovic's side will avoid a meeting with Germany in Boston on June 29 -- a fixture that not only would have seen them face one of the favourites for the tournament at all but in which they only would have been able to travel for the day before the game.

It's the third time in their history that Australia's men have progressed through to the knockout stages of the global showpiece and marks the first occasion that they've accomplished the feat in back-to-back tournaments -- previously getting out of the group in 2006 and 2022.

The Socceroos, however, are yet to win a knockout stage game, holding the "honor" of being eliminated by eventual champions Italy and Argentina in their previous two forays.

Coach Tony Popovic made six changes to his XI that fell to the United States and was rewarded with one of the most comfortable results in recent memory; La Albirroja taking until the 50th minute to launch their one of only two shots on target all game -- a long-range Maurício attempt that was comfortably saved by Patrick Beach.

Concluding their group stage with four points, the Paraguayans, playing in their first World Cup since they reached the quarterfinals in 2010, will also almost certainly advance to the knockout stages, but now face the task of tackling Germany themselves.