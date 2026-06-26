Pochettino puzzled by media's questions after U.S. wins group

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INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- Mauricio Pochettino was combative and seemingly frustrated with the news media during his postgame news conference Thursday night, telling reporters after the United States lost to Türkiye 3-2 at SoFi Stadium, that "the questions are a little bit weird" and the focus should be on the fact that the Americans finished first in their World Cup group.

Pochettino, speaking in both Spanish and English, said it was "a little bit sad" that no reporters congratulated him and the U.S. players on clinching the group after winning their first two games, adding that he did not understand why there were questions about the possibility of lost momentum following the last-second defeat to a team which had already been eliminated.

"The mood is like we [are going] home tonight and Türkiye is staying," the U.S. coach said. "I need to [remind] you and everyone that we won the group. Sorry guys, we won."

Pochettino had said before the match that he would push his players to chase a victory, even while using mostly reserves in a starting XI that included nine changes from the team that beat Australia on June 19. But when asked afterward if he felt it was a missed opportunity to have made history by becoming the first team in program history to win all three group games at a World Cup, he dismissed the idea as insignificant.

"Making history is winning the World Cup," Pochettino said. "It's not winning three matches only within the World Cup. I don't really understand. It's a little bit petty, if you will -- you're thinking a little too small. You're telling me you could make history -- what does it mean to win three matches if you lose the next one?"

At another point, in response to a query about any lingering impact from Thursday's defeat, he said: "What would you like me to tell you? Whatever I tell you, it's not going to convince you. A newspaper is going to write whatever they think or whatever they want. But honestly speaking, I go back to [this]: We qualified as No. 1 and we're going to the next round."

Mauricio Pochettino speaks to reporters after the USMNT's loss to Turkiye in its Group D finale on Thursday. Getty Images

Pochettino was more positive in talking about his squad's depth and how that will help the team as it prepares to face Bosnia-Herzegovina in the Round of 32. Most importantly, of course, is the status of Christian Pulisic, who came on as a substitute just before the hour and delivered a largely strong performance that did not seem to show any physical limitations from the calf injury that kept him out of the last game.

Getting Pulisic some game action was "an objective" of the match, Pochettino said, and while he did not address a question about whether Pulisic was healthy enough to start against Bosnia, he seemed encouraged about the attacker's progress.

"Yes, I'm happy -- he finished well," Pochettino said. "It was a good impact when he was on the pitch."

In addition to Pulisic, there were other "priorities" on Thursday, Pochettino said, including resting certain players and ensuring that other key starters avoided yellow cards that would cause a suspension in the knockout rounds. On those fronts, obviously, the evening was a success.

Pochettino pointed out that other teams, such as Germany, approached a similar situation by playing many of their regulars only to lose to Ecuador in the group stage finale, so he felt the U.S. managed their circumstances as best they could while keeping their attention on the ultimate goal.

"Winning this game or not winning this game is not going to change [my mood]," he said. "The objective is to finish first. And we are first. And now is the next stage.

"We are ready."