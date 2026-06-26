World Cup 2026 today: Live updates, latest news as Ecuador, Sweden sneak through - June 26

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It's day 16 at the World Cup, and after Ecuador pulled off one of the shocks of the tournament so far to sneak into the knockout stages, you can follow all the news across the day right here, with ESPN.

Sweden and Paraguay also claimed two of the spots for the best third-placed teams on Thursday night as they each picked up a crucial point, leaving Scotland's hopes of joining them looking like even more of an outside chance.

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