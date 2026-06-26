'Best left-back in our history': Bos praised

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SANTA CLARA, California -- Socceroo players have lavished praise on Jordan Bos after his standout role in their 0-0 draw with Paraguay, with veteran teammate Miloš Degenek declaring him the best left-back in Australian history and Nestory Irankunda going one better, calling him the "best wing-back in the world."

Deployed onto the right-hand flank in place of the injured Jacob Italiano, with Aziz Behich coming into the side on the left, Bos put in a tireless performance and was arguably the Socceroos best afield in their draw with Paraguay on Thursday night, a result that punched their tickets to the knockout stages.

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"We've seen him play for Westerloo on the right, and he did come on for us against New Zealand earlier in the year in a friendly, so we've seen that he can adapt and play on that side," coach Tony Popovic said post-game. "It's the best game he's played of the three by far."

A childhood fan of Arjen Robben, the 23-year-old gave himself a chance to emulate his idol by getting up the pitch and cutting inside onto his stronger left foot, which he did on several occasions as he presented the most consistent threat to the South Americans' goal.

Jordan Bos in action in the Socceroos draw against Paraguay. Photo by Scott Gould/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images

"When Jakey [Jacob Italiano] got injured, we were wondering who was going to go there," said Bos. I've played there before, so I was... not expecting it, but it was at the back of my mind. And then the next training [Popovic] put me there."

Long having felt that the Feyenoord flanker deserved more plaudits and referring to him affectionately as "starboy", Irankunda, who toiled as a nine against an embedded Paraguayan defence that was content to play for a draw, was quick to get the ball rolling on compliments post-game.

"Best player in the world, Jordy Bos, best wing-back in the world, and so talented," Irankunda laughed.

"But what a guy. And he might have to switch to a winger, in my opinion.

"He did so well at a right-back today, but he got so high up the pitch today, and he showed glimpses of what he can do with the ball."

Skipper Harry Souttar, who retained the armband despite Jackson Irvine returning to the starting XI, was yet again one of his country's most assured performers, but he, too, was quick to praise the Point Cook native, who, per Opta, has now made 42 carries at the World Cup -- 15 more than any other Australian.

"He's a special player, a special guy," Souttar said of Bos. "He just takes it in his stride, doesn't think about the responsibility too much. He changed position tonight, that's another thing, and he's just so positive, and everything he does, he always wants to attack to get him behind. It was an unbelievable performance for him.

"He's just an absolute athlete. I don't want to sound a bit strange here, but the guy's body is unbelievable to look at.

"When I first met him, four years ago, to now, he's improved so much. I don't say put too much pressure on him, but yeah, keeps performing like that, and yeah, there's no ceiling."

Irvine, for his part, had no qualms about bigging up Bos, nor did Degenek,

"It shows the level of player that he is," Irvine said. "There's still a ceiling that hasn't even been hit yet. The potential is incredible. He's so down to earth. He's such a chill guy... he's a joy to have."

"For me, he's the best left-back in, [for] his age, without a question, but I would say he's in the top five in the world," added Degenek.

"No, really, I think he's immaculate.

"With no disrespect to Aziz ... I think Jordy Bos is the best left back that Australia has probably had in history."