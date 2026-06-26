Transfer rumors, news: Arsenal eye move for Bruno Guimarães

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Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimarães is the subject of interest from Arsenal, while Manchester United have joined Real Madrid, Chelsea and Manchester City in watching Mexico wonderkid Gilberto Mora. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

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TRENDING RUMORS

Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimarães could move on after the World Cup. Photo by Harry Murphy/Getty Images.

- Arsenal are preparing an offer to sign Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimarães, according to The Daily Mail. The Gunners have held talks with the Brazil international's camp over the possibility of an £80 million move, as he enters the final two years of his contract with the club. Meanwhile, Newcastle have rejected another offer worth £75 million from Tottenham Hotspur for midfielder Sandro Tonali, according to The Daily Mail. Spurs have shown interest in the Italy international and made an initial offer of £75 million that was turned down, then asked them to reconsider it.

- Manchester United are interested in Mexico wonderkid Gilberto Mora, along with Real Madrid, Chelsea and Manchester City, says TEAMtalk. The 17-year-old forward, who plays for Club Tijuana, made his first World Cup start this week in his side's 3-0 win over Czechia. United are also continuing their pursuit of midfielders this summer, as Sky Germany reports that the Red Devils are stepping up their interest in Borussia Dortmund's Felix Nmecha. Manchester City, Liverpool and Real Madrid have also been linked with a possible move for the 25-year-old.

- Neymar has pulled out of talks to join MLS side FC Cincinnati, according to The Athletic. There is reported to be frustration on the side of the 34-year-old, who is on World Cup duty with Brazil this summer, with talks progressing slowly between the two parties. Cincinnati never made a formal offer to sign the winger, who remains open to joining an MLS team.

- Liverpool have a firm interest in signing Lille and Morocco midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi, who continues to attract suitors amid his impressive World Cup displays, says The Daily Mail. Bouaddi, 18, has seen interest from Arsenal and Lille are expecting to receive a fee of around €70 million.

- Fabrizio Romano says that Real Madrid have informed Como that they will exercise the €9 million return clause in the deal for Argentina midfielder Nico Paz, as the 21-year-old looks set to move back to the Bernabeu. Paz could still move elsewhere this summer, with a €60 million fee set as the valuation by Los Blancos.

ESPN SOURCES

- Manchester City reached an agreement with Nottingham Forest to sign Elliot Anderson. The England midfielder, who is part of Thomas Tuchel's squad at the World Cup, is set to move to the Etihad Stadium for a record fee for a British player. Sources close to City say the deal is lower than the previous British record of £125 million set when Alexander Isak moved from Newcastle to Liverpool last summer, and is a fixed fee of £116 million with no add-ons. Read

- AC Milan have rejected an approach by New York City FC for United States attacker Christian Pulisic, with Milan stating that the player isn't available. Pulisic's current contract runs through June 2027, with a club option to extend that deal by a year. Read

play 1:07 Burley: Neymar looked sluggish on return for Brazil

OTHER RUMORS

- Manchester City have made fresh contact over a £70 million move for Chelsea right back Malo Gusto. (TEAMtalk)

- New head coach Jose Mourinho intends to keep Brazil striker Endrick at Real Madrid for next season, after he returned from his loan spell at Lyon. (Marca)

- AC Milan have submitted an official offer to sign Goncalo Ramos from PSG, with negotiations ongoing for a possible deal. But three other clubs are also in the race for the Portugal striker. (Fabrizio Romano)

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- Guglielmo Vicario is expected to leave Tottenham this summer, with Spurs quoting a £20 million valuation to any suitors for the 29-year-old goalkeeper. (Football Insider)

- AS Roma are interested in a deal to sign Randal Kolo Muani from PSG. Juventus and Galatasaray are also interested in the versatile forward, following his loan move at Tottenham. (Ekrem Konur)

- Sporting CP are facing a few hurdles in getting a deal for Joao Palhinha over the line. The Bayern Munich midfielder is set to leave the club this summer, but their valuation of his transfer makes a return to Portugal unlikely as things stand. (Ekrem Konur)

- Atletico Madrid are in advanced talks to sign PSG and South Korea forward Lee Kang-In, with a €35 ​​million fee believed to be enough to seal a move. (Mundo Deportivo)

- Leeds United have enquired about a move for Derby County goalkeeper Jacob Widell Zetterstrom. The Sweden international, 27, is also attracting interest from Wolves and Eintracht Frankfurt. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Crystal Palace are close to sealing a new contract for midfielder Daichi Kamada, who had a deal that expires this summer. (Athletic)