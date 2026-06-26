Ecuador declares public holiday to celebrate victory over Germany at World Cup

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Ecuador president Daniel Noboa declared Friday a public holiday in the country following the national team's come-from-behind win against Germany at the World Cup.

La Tricolor trailed 1-0 after only two minutes against Group E winners Germany but goals from Nilson Angulo and Gonzalo Plata earned them a 2-1 triumph on Thursday and a spot in the knockout stages for the first time in 20 years.

Noboa, who attended the game at the MetLife Stadium, declared June 26 a public holiday.

"Thank you to the players and the coach who, despite the criticism, the insults, and the tough times they went through, managed to bounce back and bring this immense joy to the entire country," Noboa wrote on social media.

"Tomorrow is a holiday! Long live Ecuador," he said.

Ecuador win means Scotland are less likely to reach the knockouts. Mattia Ozbot/Getty Images

Ecuador coach Sebastián Beccarece and his players had faced criticism after losing their World Cup opener 1-0 to Ivory Coast before being held to goalless draw by Curaçao.

"We suffered until the last group game and thankfully we got the result," Plata, who scored the winner in the 77th minute, said.

Ecuador ended the group stages behind Germany and Ivory Coast but are guaranteed to finish as one of the top eight third-placed teams in the tournament.

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Plata knows he and his teammates must show the same determination they displayed against the four-time World champions in the Round of 32.

"We'll go into the next game with that hunger, giving it our all no matter what happens," the Flamengo striker said.

"We know we have 26 players who are willing to give our all for all our fans who are here, for the incredible way they fill the stadiums, making us feel at home in every game."