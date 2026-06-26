Pulisic looks ready to make his mark on USMNT's World Cup right when they need him

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INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- Christian Pulisic isn't actually the only player on the United States men's national team at the 2026 FIFA World Cup (even if it can sometimes feel that way). But for one night, at least, Pulisic's individual experience here on Thursday ended up being remarkably emblematic of the larger group: The beginning was terrific. The ending stunk. And none of it matters nearly as much as what comes next.

The parallels between player and team are stark. Pulisic returned to the field for the co-host's final group match against Türkiye for the first time since halftime of the U.S. opener, a bright moment that inspired one of the loudest ovations of the night. He was energetic and aggressive, smashing a shot off the post and showing little sign of the calf injury that had sidelined him. He played with vibrancy and purpose ... just as the U.S. did in the first half when they scored early for a third-straight game, this time just three minutes in from Auston Trusty's sharp-angle blast off Sebastian Berhalter's inch-perfect corner.

The finish to the match, though, was less impressive. Pulisic was nutmegged by Türkiye star Arda Güler near the top of the penalty area to start a move that ended with a scramble in front of goal and Kaan Ayhan pushing the ball past Matt Turner. That goal, eight minutes into added time, gave already-eliminated Türkiye a 3-2 win. On a night when the U.S. and Pulisic opened with such fervor, they both faltered afterward. The Americans lost on the last kick of the match and Pulisic was left holding his hands to his head.

"We're just using this as a learning opportunity," U.S. defender Chris Richards said afterward, "rather than a gut punch."

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Given the reality of the U.S. situation -- they played a lineup of mostly reserves having clinched first place in their group and a spot in the knockout rounds with two impressive victories -- that is surely the most reasonable perspective.

Thursday wasn't totally meaningless; the performances were real, the experience was real, the emotions were real, both to the players as well as the U.S. fans. But the most important part of this home World Cup begins on Wednesday against Bosnia-Herzegovina, when Mauricio Pochettino's team will try to win just its second knockout game in modern World Cup history.

Most critically, they'll do it with their star back on the field. Pulisic did not stop to talk with reporters after the match, so it was left to others to speak about the significance of his return.

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"Christian's a fantastic player," Brenden Aaronson said. "Just having him come into the game, he makes such a difference. A lot of attention, of course, goes to him so other guys have moments to have chances and stuff like that too. But yeah, he came on. He was electric as always."

Tim Weah added: "Christian deserves all the love that he's getting. He's the guy."

He is. The midfield was solid enough in his absence and Berhalter scored the U.S.'s second goal with a deep half-volley that was a clear highlight. But the game shifted once Pulisic came on.

Almost immediately, he was zooming down the left flank, whipping past a Turkish defender and powering the ball forward to create a chance. Moments later, he had another, forcing the goalkeeper into a reflex save. Much as he did in the first half against Paraguay, Pulisic created chaos on the wing and never hesitated to turn the ball into the center of the field, either to create his own shot or turn the defense for a teammate.

Even with the other starters resting -- particularly Malik Tillman, who linked so well with Pulisic, as well as striker Folarin Balogun -- it was a reminder that Pulisic remains the American game-breaker. When he is at his best, he bends the match in his direction.

Christian Pulisic's appearance as a 58th-minute substitute for the United States against Türkiye was a mixed bag, but the main thing is he look ready for the World Cup's knockout phase. Kelvin Kuo / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Pochettino, who spent much of his postmatch news conference chastising the media for not being more focused on the U.S. having won their group, was positive about Pulisic's return.

"I think most important for him was to get the feelings [of game action]," Pochettino said. "One of the objectives in that game was to win, but [also] to provide Christian between 30 and 40 minutes. He finished well ... it was a good impact when he was on the pitch."

How much can Pulisic offer against Bosnia-Herzegovina? It is a significant question. He played about 30 minutes on Thursday and just 45 before being injured against Paraguay. Can the U.S. expect 60 from him next week? 75? Pulisic will surely say he can go 90.

Pochettino will have to manage Pulisic carefully. But that is a better problem than not having him at all. The U.S. hasn't beaten a European opponent since 2021 -- a stretch of 12 matches in all competitions -- when they defeated (wait for it) Bosnia-Herzegovina in a friendly.

Pulisic didn't play in that match. He will in this one. And after what he showed against Türkiye, it looks as though he'll be healthy enough to make the impact the Americans will need.

For Pulisic and his team, the calculus is the same: Thursday was good. Thursday was bad. Thursday doesn't matter anymore. The biggest test is right in front of them.