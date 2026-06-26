Eberechi Eze backs 'special player' Bukayo Saka to unlock Panama defence

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Eberechi Eze has said Bukayo Saka is a "special player" as his England and Arsenal teammate hopes to make his first start at the World Cup against Panama on Saturday.

Saka has featured as a substitute in England's first two matches, having come into the tournament managing an Achilles injury that dogged the latter part of his domestic season.

The 24-year-old looked lively during his cameo in the 0-0 draw with Ghana, almost breaking the deadlock, and after Noni Madueke failed to impress, Saka could be given a start at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Eze believes he could help England unlock what is expected to be another packed defence against the Central American side.

Eberechi Eze and Bukayo Saka made it to the Champions League final together for Arsenal. Photo by Eddie Keogh - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

"He's an incredibly talented player, and his level of understanding of the game is insane," Eze said. "I feel like he's a player who makes the right decision a lot of the time, and he's so effective, so efficient.

"I enjoy playing with him a lot, because you always know what you're going to get from him, you can always link up with him and he's a fun player to play with.

"I'd say his decision-making is just experience and his learning growing up. I feel like that's something that he's probably worked on from a young age, and when you're just seeing it now, we see it in the high stage.

"It's definitely a difficult skill to cultivate, so he is a special player."

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England will look to close Group L with victory over Panama, which would guarantee them top spot and a last-32 tie against a third-placed team from another group.

Equalling or bettering Ghana's result against Croatia will also secure that and Eze said nothing has changed from Tuesday's disappointing draw with Ghana in Boston.

"I don't think it makes a difference for us personally," he said.

"I feel like we'll set out to win regardless, so going into the game with the same mentality, the same focus, you're not going to drop your focus regardless of it being the last game.

"We've got the same goal, the same aim, and we'll be going to achieve that."