South Africa vs. Canada at World Cup 2026: TV channel, how to watch in UK, kick-off time, live stream, referee, predicted line-ups

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It's the first knockout match of the World Cup as South Africa face Canada in the round of 32 match at Los Angeles on Sunday.

South Africa finished second in Group A behind Mexico thanks to their superb win over South Korea in their last match while Canada also secured second in Group B, missing the chance to top the group after their defeat against Switzerland.

Both teams made significant achievements by qualifying for the World Cup knockout stages for the first time and will look to make it further into the tournament with a win.

Here's everything you need to know about the match.

How to watch:

The match will be available on BBC/ITV in the UK, Fox Sports in the U.S., Zee5 in India and SBS in Australia. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Date, kick-off time:

U.S. ET: 3 p.m. Sunday, June 28

UK BST: 8 p.m. Sunday, June 28

India IST: 12:30 a.m. Monday, June 29

Australia AEST: 5 a.m. Monday, June 29

Venue: Los Angeles Stadium

Referee: João Pinheiro

Team News

South Africa - Predicted XI

Ronwen Williams

Aubrey Modiba | Mbekezeli Mbokazi | Ime Okon | Khuliso Mudau

Thalente Mbatha | Sphephelo Sithole

Oswin Appollis | Relebohile Mofokeng | Thapelo Maseko

Evidence Makgopa

Canada - Predicted XI

Maxime Crépeau

Alistair Johnston | Luc de Fougerolles | Derek Cornelius | Richie Laryea

Tajon Buchanan | Stephen Eustáquio | Nathan Saliba | Ali Ahmed

Jonathan David | Cyle Larin

Talking Points

Improved South Africa can cause damage to host nation

The most striking part of this South Africa team is how they improved their game right after they lost the opening match against Mexico 2-0. They were clearly second best in that match but came back well in the next against Czechia to score a late goal in a 1-1 draw. Then came the big upset, where they took the lead against South Korea and then held on to it to clinch the second spot in the group and make it to the round of 32.

South Africa celebrates after scoring against South Korea. AP Photo/Moises Castillo

In fact, South Africa's victory against South Korea didn't just come by defending deep. Even though they didn't enjoy a lot of possession, they took the game to South Korea with quick transitions and created more chances than their opponents. Their physicality caused a lot of trouble with players quickly closing down the South Koreans and winning the ball to initiate attacks on the other end. Thapelo Maseko's goal proved to be the difference as they made it to the knockout stage for the first time in their history. Manager Hugo Broos, who faced a lot of criticism after the opening game, deserves credit for the turnaround. For ensuring his team doesn't regress and respond by being brave on the ball.

They are now one step away from reaching the round of 16 and very much capable of beating the Canadians.

Canada will miss the home atmosphere

Like South Africa, Canada also made history by making it to the World Cup knockout stages for the first time, but they have lost the crucial momentum after their defeat against Switzerland in their final group match. The loss meant they finished second in the group behind the Swiss and will have to travel to Los Angeles to play the round of 32 fixture instead of staying in Vancouver. This is also the first time a host nation team will not be playing a crucial encounter in their home stadium.

Head coach Jesse Marsch will have to ensure his team gets back to winning ways while also playing away from home. No doubt they will miss the electric atmosphere of home stadiums which made it a sight to enjoy. Marsch also knows his team needs more robustness in defence and a way to deal with direct balls into the D. Despite making it to the next round, Canada only have a 6-0 win to show from the group stage as they played a 1-1 draw against Bosnia and Herzegovina and then lost against the Swiss.

"It's been awesome and that's the disappointment because we just want to continue the energy we have had here in Canada," Marsch told TSN after the match against Switzerland. "So, I'm disappointed we didn't get a win or draw to keep us here, but I am grateful to the stadium and the country for the energy today. But we are going to L.A. and it's probably going to be an away crowd, so it will be tougher, but we still want to electrify our country and play really well down there," he added.

It will be a memorable moment when they step out to play the knockout game, but they would also wish to not stop there and push towards the round of 16.