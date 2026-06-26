Éder Militão warns Brazil of threat posed by Japan

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Éder Militão has warned his Brazil teammates to expect a big test against Japan in Monday's World Cup round of 32 showdown in Houston.

The Real Madrid defender, who was ruled out of this summer's tournament with a hamstring injury, was on the bench when Japan stunned Brazil 3-2 in a friendly in Tokyo in October to record their first win against them. Japan also upset England 1-0 at Wembley in a friendly in March.

"I think Japan is having its best year -- one of the best periods they've ever experienced -- both as a team and as individual players," Militão said. "I think they've got it together. They've been improving over the years and are showing in this World Cup that they're right in the mix."

Éder Militão has missed out on this World Cup due to a hamstring injury but is still supporting Brazil as a fan. Rico Brouwer/Soccrates/Getty Images

Japan finished second to the Netherlands in Group F and have reached the knockout stages for the third consecutive World Cup.

The Samurai Blue have shown plenty of resilience. Hajime Moriyasu's men came twice from behind to hold the Netherlands to a 2-2 draw in their World Cup opener. They then surprised Tunisia with a 4-0 rout before Thursday's 1-1 draw with Sweden.

It is their dynamic football, built on the speed of its transitions, that most concerns Militão. "We have to be very careful," he said. "They never stop running. If they can deliver a knockout blow, they'll do it. They have excellent tactical discipline; they have players who are very dedicated."

Despite Japan's threat, Militão is upbeat about Brazil's chances at this World Cup. Like Japan, Brazil have scored seven times in their three group games but only conceded one goal. They progressed as Group C winners after defeating Scotland 3-0.

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The five-time World Champions had previously beaten Haiti, 3-0, having drawn their group opener 1-1 with Morocco.

"I'm very confident," Militão said. "We're showing our progress with every game. We have everything we need to get a good result against Japan."