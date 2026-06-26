Morgan Rogers: Jude Bellingham and I could play together for England

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Morgan Rogers says he and close friend Jude Bellingham could "100%" thrive alongside each other in the same England starting lineup.

Three Lions boss Thomas Tuchel has opted for Bellingham in the No. 10 role in his side's first two group matches at the World Cup, having preferred Rogers in the same position for most of their warmup matches.

While the debate over who should be given the responsibility as England bid to progress deeper into the tournament rages on, Rogers was asked in an interview with ITV if they could be an effective combination on the pitch.

"Yeah, 100%," the Aston Villa midfielder said. "I think we have different qualities. Obviously there's a lot of similarities but I think there's a lot of differences in our games.

"The connection of understanding each other's games as well as anyone, because we've known each other so long -- I think that's another key aspect that can be really important and really beneficial in the World Cup."

Jude Bellingham and Morgan Rogers grew up together. (Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images)

The pair were born within five miles of each other in Halesowen and played against each other or as teammates in junior football before progressing through England's youth teams together.

Rogers, who played a key role in Villa's Europa League triumph last season, said he was disappointed not to start in England's opening two matches but had taken nothing for granted.

"Expect is the wrong word. Hopeful, optimistic," he said. "Disappointment, of course, I'm disappointed. I want to play every game. I want to show what I'm about and show it on the biggest stage.

"But understanding as well. I know it's a team, in a squad role, and there's plenty of games."

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When asked if it was easier or harder not to start if his best friend was playing instead, Rogers added: "Great question. Easier or harder?

"Easier because I want him to do well, and it's because it's him, everything's fine.

"This is really nice, I think coming full circle [from their junior days], where we started to where we've ended up now, his path, my path, and how we've ended up at the same point, representing our country. It's just a really nice feeling."