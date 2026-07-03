Man United goalkeeper André Onana rejoins Trabzonspor on loan

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Manchester United goalkeeper André Onana has rejoined Trabzonspor on a season-long loan.

The Cameroonian spent last season on loan at the Turkish side, keeping six clean sheets and conceding 42 goals across 34 appearances.

Onana joined Manchester United from Inter Milan in 2023 and made 102 appearances for the club, but eventually fell out of favour at Old Trafford and joined Trabzonspor on his first loan deal in September of last year.

André Onana played for the Turkish club last season. (Photo by GOKHAN TANER/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images)

His representatives were told at a meeting with United officials in May that he would not be part of head coach Michael Carrick's plans for the upcoming season.

His Manchester United contract is due to expire in 2028.

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Sources told ESPN that United are looking to add an experienced goalkeeper to their squad during this transfer window to provide competition for Senne Lammens, who arrived from Royal Antwerp last summer in a €21 million ($27m) deal.