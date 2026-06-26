Wrexham hero Paul Mullin to leave club upon mutual termination of contract

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Paul Mullin is to leave Wrexham AFC after five years at the club, following the mutual termination of his contract.

Paul Mullin played a huge role in helping Wrexham to rise from the National League all the way up to the EFL Championship in under five years. Carl Recine/Getty Images

Mullin scored 110 goals in 172 appearances for Wrexham and was named the club's Player of the Season on a record three occasions.

The English striker signed for the North Wales side on a free transfer in 2021 after leaving Cambridge United, when the club were still in the National League. He was one of the standout stars of the club's turnaround in futures following their purchase by Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

Mullin scored 47 goals in all competitions that season and helped Wrexham to secure promotion to League Two.

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Wrexham then won promotion to League One, before going on to secure another back-to-back promotion to the EFL Championship -- where they currently compete. They narrowly missed out on a playoff spot at the end of last season.

Mullin was one of 10 players to win back-to-back-to-back promotions at the club.

Mullin spent last season out on loan, in spells with Wigan Athletic and Bradford City.

Speaking on the departure of Mullin, manager Phil Parkinson said: "I would like to wish Paul all the best. This settlement enables him to take his time and find the right club for him, going forward. "It can't be underestimated the role Mulls has played in the story of Wrexham Football Club over the last five years, with so many memorable goals and moments. He'll be a player always remembered and revered by our supporters."

The 31-year-old leaves Wrexham as their ninth-highest goalscorer of all time.

Information from PA contributed to this report.