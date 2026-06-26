Sources: Norway's Erling Haaland to miss France World Cup clash

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Erling Haaland will start Norway's World Cup Group I clash against Kylian Mbappé's France on the substitutes' bench with coach Stale Solbakken planning to rest ten players, sources have told ESPN.

Haaland's absence from the starting line-up will dent his chances of winning the Golden Boot with the Manchester City forward tied on four goals with France star Mbappé and one behind Argentina's Lionel Messi.

Norway face France with both teams having already secured qualification for the Round of 32 after winning both of their opening games in the group.

France go into the game as group leaders on goal difference, so a draw for the 2018 World Cup winners will ensure a Round of 32 tie against a third place qualifier in New Jersey next Tuesday.

Erling Haaland has scored four goals in the World Cup. Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

But despite the need to win the game in Foxborough to win the group and avoid a round of 32 clash against Ivory Coast in Dallas and a potential round of 16 encounter with Brazil in New Jersey.

Norway coach Solbakken is planning to make wholesale changes in order to ensure his players are fresh and rested for their Round of 32 fixture.

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Sources have said that Benfica midfielder Fredrik Aursnes is the only player to retain his starting spot in Solbakken's team from the 3-2 win against Senegal on Monday.