Norway vs France LIVE: World Cup 2026 updates as Erling Haaland benched

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Norway take on France in their final Group I encounter in Boston, and you can follow all the updates live on ESPN.

Both sides have already secured their place in the knockout rounds after winning their opening two games. France lie ahead of Norway due to their superior goal difference and just need a draw to claim top spot.

This game had been billed as a clash between Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappé -- both of whom have scored four goals so far -- but the Manchester City striker has been left out of the starting lineup for Friday's game.

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The winner of this group will take on one of the third-place qualifiers in New Jersey next week. The team that finishes second faces a round-of-32 clash against Ivory Coast followed by a possible meeting with Brazil in the round of 16.

France boss Didier Deschamps will be missing on the touchline following the death of his mother. His side have underlined their credentials as one of the favourites at this World Cup, with dominant wins over Senegal and Iraq.

Norway have embraced their role as the tournament's dark horses. They've scored seven goals in their opening two games and their fans have revelled in their return to the world stage after 28 years.