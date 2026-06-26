Roberto Martinez: Portugal not thinking about potential knockout opponent ahead of Colombia clash

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Portugal coach Roberto Martinez has said he is only focussing on beating Colombia in their final Group K game and not about their potential first opponent in the round of 32

Colombia won their opening two games to reach the knockouts and lead Group K, two points clear of second-placed Portugal heading into the encounter in Miami Gardens.

The winners of Group K will face a third-placed side in the round of 32 -- while the runners-up will meet the second placed team in Group L, which is currently Ghana -- but could face a round of 16 meeting with Spain.

"The focus is to try to win the game and not think about the next opponent," Martinez said on Friday. "If you want to do well in the tournament, you have to beat anyone and everyone.

"In a tournament like the World Cup, there's no single right path or position. What matters is that we play at our best, and you can only do that by winning."

Roberto Martinez's men got their World Cup campaign motoring with a 5-0 win over Uzbekistan. Photo by Pablo Morano/BSR Agency/Getty Images

Considered among the favourites to lift the title, Portugal had a disappointing start to the World Cup, a 1-1 draw with Congo DR.

Led by captain Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal thrashed Uzbekistan 5-0 -- and the game against the South American side will serve as a barometer for Portugal.

"We want to build on what we did in the second game and continue to improve the areas where we need to improve," Martinez said. "Tomorrow is a very important game for us to evaluate our level. We want to win, we want to give continuity to the work we are doing.

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"I think the team has found a very good balance. Our performance in the second game gave us a lot of confidence and strength to believe in everything we do. The team is improving. We're not a team that loses its strengths but rather, we're a team that keeps improving. We have to show our quality and be Portugal once again."

Martinez has been impressed by Colombia, the 2024 Copa America runners-up. "Colombia is a complete team," Martinez said.

"They really believe in what they're doing. The coach's approach has a sense of continuity and clarity of ideas. It's not about which players are on the field, but rather the team's overall game plan. They have players like [Juan Fernando] Quintero and James Rodríguez in midfield, but also key players in transition like Luis Díaz and Luis Suárez."

The two sides will meet on June 27 in Miami Gardens, Florida.