Aurélien Tchouaméni, Eduardo Camavinga complicating potential Real Madrid midfield signing - sources

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José Mourinho would still like to sign a new midfielder at Real Madrid -- but the club has decided to put any further arrivals on hold until at least one of the current midfielders leave, sources have told ESPN.

Mourinho, who typically lines up with three midfielders, currently has Aurélien Tchouaméni, Eduardo Camavinga, Federico Valverde, Jude Bellingham, Arda Güler and new signing Bernardo Silva at his disposal.

Los Blancos confirmed Ceballos' exit on Friday, and sources told ESPN that Camavinga is the other player both the manager and the club would like to move on.

Several Premier League clubs are keeping tabs on the Frenchman, but sources have said a deal for Camavinga will be difficult because he wants to stay at the Bernabéu.

Eduardo Camavinga is a player both Real Madrid and Mourinho would like to move on, sources have told ESPN. Photo by Gongora/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Real Madrid are exploring alternative ways of bringing in another midfielder. Tchouaméni, who is also highly rated by clubs in England, is under consideration at Madrid.

However, his situation is different to Camavinga's. The club would not rule out his departure if a significant offer were made, but sources also say a move is unlikely because he is seen as the only specialist holding midfielder in the squad.

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In terms of signing targets, ESPN has reported that Mourinho's top preference is Enzo Fernández, with sources telling ESPN the player would happily join Real Madrid. This would not be a straightforward deal, though -- with Chelsea having paid £106 million ($130m) to sign him, and expected to demand an even higher fee to allow the Argentine to leave.

Ayyoub Bouaddi of Lille is also rated highly by Madrid's scouts, but sources told ESPN that Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain are among the clubs currently ahead of Real Madrid in the race to sign him.