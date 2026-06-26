Panama players clash in training before England World Cup game

Open Extended Reactions

Panama's preparations for their World Cup clash with England on Saturday were overshadowed by a training ground confrontation between two players.

The Central Americans are already eliminated from the tournament after losing their first two games.

They close their Group L campaign against Thomas Tuchel's side at the MetLife Stadium, but their pre-match training session saw Cecilio Waterman and José Luis Rodríguez clash.

Waterman was filmed pushing Rodriguez in the chest and he was then held back by team-mates as he looked to continue the argument.

The confrontation quickly passed and the open training session continued.

Boss Tommy Christiansen, who once managed Leeds, was pleased it happened.

"This is a normal situation," he said at his pre-match news conference.

"I would have liked to see it more often, it means the team is alive, they are willing to do a good effort and being in the squad fighting for the first XI.

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"If this happened another time it is a good sign they are alive."

Christiansen is good friends with former Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, but has not spoken to him about any of the England players.

"We have been team-mates in Barcelona, in the B team and the first team and national team of Spain," he added.

"I didn't have an opportunity to speak to him about the players from England. I have seen this info for myself.

"I have seen them in the games they have in the Premier League or Champions League. I have enough info about these players.

"The match is going to be very demanding.

José Luis Rodríguez and Cecilio Waterman clashed in training ahead of the game with England. GettyImages

"It is probably the toughest opponent in the group. Our goal is to compete.

"If there is something I could add about English strengths, it is set-pieces, we know how good they are with (Declan) Rice, he has a very good delivery.

"I don't know if he is going to play or not. Being aware of those strengths and those plans they have, we will really have to remain focused."

Panama play England for the second time, having lost 6-0 at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, where Harry Kane scored a hat-trick.

They have improved since then and are currently ranked 42nd in the world, having suffered narrow 1-0 defeats to Ghana and Croatia.