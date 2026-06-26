Ivan Toney: 'Clear the air' talks with England boss Thomas Tuchel a personality misunderstanding

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England striker Ivan Toney has said his "clear the air" talks with Thomas Tuchel were over a misunderstanding of each other's personalities.

Toney's World Cup dream looked over after he played just two minutes of last summer's June camp -- and then did not feature again until Tuchel surprisingly recalled him for the summer tournament.

The German said he was disappointed with "the level of commitment" Toney had shown, but revealed he reached out to the Al Ahli striker ahead of the tournament.

"It wasn't really an apologising situation on both sides," Toney said. "I think it was just more of because he doesn't really know me as a person.

Ivan Toney has said there was simply a misunderstanding of personality between him and England boss Thomas Tuchel. Photo by Eddie Keogh - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

"So it was more like just speaking, diving in deeper on what I'm about and what he's about also.

"We both cleared the air, and I think he got good feedback on myself, from other players and other people not in football but out of the game. And I think now he's starting to see the real me. And hopefully he's pleased with me being here.

"Maybe that did play a part, a miscommunication, and that's why we cleared the air. We're on the same path now and things are sorted."

Tuchel said Toney's selection was him being part of a "special operations team", where he is expected to make an impact at the end of games rather than starting them.

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Some people have taken that to mean his inclusion was specifically for penalty shootouts, but the 30-year-old says he has more to his game.

"I like to think I bring more than just penalties," he said. "I think I can bring more to the game.

"But if I'm just to come on for one minute and take a penalty I'd never turn that down, I'm here to help the team."

His 'no-look' penalty during the Euro 2024 quarterfinal shootout win over Switzerland was one of the most memorable moments of England's run to the final.

Asked whether he still has it in his locker, he said: "I can't share, can't share that.

"We'll have to see if I get one, then we'll find out. It's an opportunity to help my team and that's what I'm here to do."

Tuchel has yet to turn to Toney on the bench, even when England were chasing a goal against Ghana in Tuesday's 0-0 draw in Boston.

However, he knows he has a place in the pecking order.

"Firstly, me and the coach spoke and he told me my role, which is better, because going into a tournament not knowing where you stand is going to be frustrating," Toney added.

"So he told me first going into the camp what would be my situation and said 'I want you there', and I think if the coach tells you that then it's on the player whether he wants to take that decision or not.

"And for me it was non-negotiable. Of course, I wanted to take that and be here to help the team."

Unfortunately, Toney knows he is behind some other players as far as his son is concerned, too.

"I miss my children too much being here," he said. "Hopefully, it is for something very special. They came over to watch. My son is starting to get into football a lot more. He's starting to kill me a bit more."

"He's saying 'why am I coming all this way and you're not playing'. It's hard to respond to that. 'Daddy's waiting for it'.

"After the game, it was the first time he's seen me and I went to give him a big hug and he brushed me aside and said 'where's Saka? Where's Dec ... I miss you too, boy!'"

England's group stage campaign will conclude against Panama on Saturday.