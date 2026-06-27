Socceroos confident of being a 'problem' in World Cup knockouts

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SANTA CLARA, California -- Jackson Irvine is confident that if the Socceroos can mesh the best bits of their group stage into a full 90-minute performance, they'll be a "problem for any team" in the knockout stages of the FIFA World Cup.

Easing to a 0-0 draw against Paraguay on Thursday, Australia earned progression through to a Round of 32 game in Dallas, on July 3. They'll face the second-placed finisher from Group G in Texas, with that opponent to be confirmed after Iran faces Egypt and New Zealand meets Belgium on Friday.

Storylines will abound for any of those potential opponents, and while none of them are easybeats, neither have they played in a manner that would suggest Tony Popovic's side would be incapable of claiming a result that would send them through to a Round of 16 fixture in Atlanta, potentially against world champions Argentina.

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To claim a first-ever knockout stage win in the side's history, however, Irvine said they'll need to combine the best bits of their three group stage games: a stirring 2-0 win over Türkiye, a thudding back to reality in a 2-0 defeat against the United States, and the exercise in game management against the Paraguayans.

"We've got to bring probably everything that we've seen from the first three games, all together," Irvine said. "The start today and against Turkey, the defensive strength that we've shown when we have to be deep, but also today when we're able to play higher up and press a little bit more as well.

"If we can bring it all, bring it all together, all the little bits that we've shown over these three games, make sure we complete it, put in a complete performance, and we're a problem for any team."

Aiding the Socceroos' preparations for their looming date with destiny will be an eight-day break before they next play.

With FIFA predetermining the plans of teams that progress through to the knockouts ahead of the tournament, Australia can now remain in their Bay Area base camp until next Wednesday, when they will say goodbye to their home away from home and hit the road for the remainder of their tournament.

"Obviously, there'll be a lot of recovery for these younger players," Popovic said of the days ahead. "We only think that it's three games and six days between each one, but the intensity and the level of these games, our players are not accustomed to it.

"So we get the benefit [of a longer turnaround] maybe more than bigger nations, where they can back up every three or four days. For us, these eight days not only prepare us for that game, but, if we can somehow get through, we may be able to be ready for a shorter turnaround following that.

"We're delighted to have this break, and we have a plan in place to have all players that are fit, ready, and able to produce a big performance that might give us a chance to progress even further."

Irvine, for his part, made his first start of the World Cup against Paraguay, with his customary late arrivals into the box a familiar threat and his all-action approach and veteran presence helping to establish the Socceroos' control of the game in its early stages.

Having battled recurring foot injuries over the past year, the 33-year-old arrived at the tournament after managing the ailment through St Pauli's unsuccessful attempt to stave off relegation from the Bundesliga and watched on as Aiden O'Neill and Paul Okon Jr started the side's opening two games.

But in addition to praising his performance against Paraguay, Popovic hinted post-game that a month in camp had now brought the midfielder up to the level where he was seen as being a viable starter.

"He was excellent," Popovic said. "I don't think Jackson was in the best shape when he came into camp in Sarasota. He's worked extremely hard. We know the experience he has, but we needed a bit more than that.

"And he gave everything today that I've seen previously. I haven't had him a lot, unfortunately. We had him in that March window where he scored against Indonesia and China. I haven't laid my eyes on him since. So it was nice to see Jackson today, because that's the Jackson that I remember."