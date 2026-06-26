Uruguay vs. Spain LIVE: World Cup 2026 updates as Lamine Yamal and co. aim to top Group H

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Spain take on Uruguay in a top-two Group H clash at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Guadalajara and you can follow it live on ESPN.

Spain currently top the group with four points, and can seal top spot with a win, while Uruguay need a victory to guarantee qualification, while a draw would leave their hopes hanging by a thread.

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Luis de la Fuente's Spain bounced back from a shock 0-0 draw in their World Cup opener against Cape Verde with a 4-0 thrashing of Saudi Arabia. Lamine Yamal and Mikel Oyarzabal found the net for Spain and raised hopes of repeating the heroics of the 2010 winning campaign.

Yamal's fitness still remains a concern, as he cannot complete 90 minutes but is expected to start. While Spain can afford to get away with a draw - should Cape Verde potentially beat Saudi Arabia in the other Group H game - they will risk losing top spot. Thus De La Fuente is likely to go full-strength against Marcelo Bielsa's side.

Two-time World Cup winners Uruguay have never beaten Spain in their history, and tonight would certainly be a wonderful place to start. Bielsa's side have played out two draws - against Cape Verde and Saudi Arabia, leaving them in need of all three points (as a draw would leave them with three points and a goal difference of 0).

Maxi Araújo has been amongst the goals for them, and he can certainly trouble Spain's defence as Uruguay go all out for the win.