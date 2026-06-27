Harry Kane becomes England's leading goalscorer at World Cups after scoring vs. Panama

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Harry Kane has become England's all-time leading scorer at the World Cup after scoring in the Three Lions' final group stage game vs. Panama.

Kane nodded home from a Jude Bellingham cross to make it 2-0 -- taking him to 11 World Cup goals, one him beyond Gary Lineker's previous national record of 10.

It also took him to 18 goals in major international tournaments for England.

The England captain had drawn level with Lineker after scoring twice in the 4-2 win over Croatia to open the campaign.

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Lineker himself described Kane as the "greatest English striker we've ever had" after his brace in England's first match of the tournament.

Kane's latest landmark comes after a remarkable campaign at Bayern Munich, with the striker now on 70 goals for the season for club and country.