Egypt vs. Iran LIVE: World Cup 2026 updates from high-stakes clash

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Iran take on Egypt in their final group stage game of what has already been a tumultuous 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign for them, and you can follow it LIVE right here on ESPN.

In the other match of a very tight Group G where all the places are up for grabs, Belgium take on New Zealand. The blog will cover major updates from that game as well.

- Egypt vs. Iran at World Cup 2026: TV channel, how to watch, kick-off time, live stream, referee

- 2026 World Cup: How teams can advance to the knockout rounds

- Iran leave note in World Cup dressing room mentioning 'peace'

After all the struggles they have had to endure both pre-World Cup and during the tournament, Iran have qualification to the knockout rounds of the 2026 World Cup in their own hands. If they win this game, they will be assured of qualification, while a draw may well not be enough considering they will only be on three points (0 GD).

Egypt, meanwhile, have progress assured already, with four points in two games. They can cement top spot with a win here. Even a draw might be enough for that: Belgium will need to beat New Zealand by a big margin to unseat them. There is, then, a lot at stake when the two sides face off today.

There is also another off-field issue brewing for this match. Seattle PrideFest, which has been organized in the city since 2007 by a nonprofit, designated the June 26 game for celebration before FIFA made the World Cup draw.... and leaders in both Egypt's and Iran's football federations publicly rebuked the idea, saying such events clashed with their cultural and religious values. FIFA, however, reiterated fans will not be prohibited from bringing rainbow flags inside of Seattle's Lumen Field. You can read more about that here.