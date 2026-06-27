Uruguay out of World Cup after keeper blunder against Spain

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GUADALAJARA, Mexico -- Uruguay pulled goalkeeper Fernando Muslera at halftime of their World Cup group-stage final after his blunder in the first half gifted Spain the lead at Estadio Akron on Friday.

Muslera went down and to his right to stop Álex Baena's shot in the 42nd minute, but despite getting both hands on the ball only managed to swat it into his own net to send Spain into the break with a 1-0 lead.

OH NO MUSLERA 🤯



SPAIN TAKES THE LEAD! pic.twitter.com/0ja5diIJr8 — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) June 27, 2026

At halftime, Uruguay coach Marcelo Bielsa elected to replace Muslera and brought on Sergio Rochet to replace him.

Uruguay tried to claw their way back into the game in a physical second half to no avail and will see their World Cup campaign come to an end after managing just two points in three games. The win sees Spain advance as group winners and Cape Verde, who drew 2-2 with Uruguay, finish in second to advance.

Heading into the match, Muslera had allowed three goals in Uruguay's first two group stage matches -- both draws. His costly error saw him substituted in a World Cup match for the first time in his career.

Early in the second half, Bielsa also substituted Real Madrid star Federico Valverde, who was visibly upset as he made his way to the bench. Before full-time Agustín Canobbio was shown a straight red card for a studs-up challenge.

Muslera's early exit will only add more fuel to the argument about whether he should continue to have a role with the national team after being a mainstay for many years. Muslera first made his World Cup debut back in 2010.

It's a disappointing finish for Bielsa and Uruguay, who won the World Cup in 1930 and 1950 but have now missed out on the knockout rounds of two successive tournaments.

Information from ESPN Global Research was used in this report.