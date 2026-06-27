Socceroos Leckie, Italiano ruled out for the rest of the World Cup

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VANCOUVER, British Columbia -- The Socceroos will play the remainder of their FIFA World Cup campaign with 24 players, after attacker Mathew Leckie and defender Jacob Italiano were ruled out of the tournament through injury.

Both absent from the 0-0 draw with Paraguay on Thursday that secured Australia second-place in Group D and a place in the knockout stages, Leckie and Italiano departed camp on Friday, with the former returning to Melbourne and the latter flying back to Austria, where he plays his club football with Grazer AK.

Battling back from surgery in December to earn a spot in the squad via a standout end to the A-League Men campaign and strong pre-World Cup camp in Florida, Leckie suffered a recurrence of his hamstring injuries in the second-half of the Socceroos' loss to the United States last week and has been able to recover.

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"I'm gutted for him," Leckie's Melbourne City teammate Aziz Behich said. "I saw firsthand this year what he had to do to get back on that pitch for us at Melbourne City and then what he did in Sarasota.

"As soon as we finished that Auckland game [an A-League Men elimination final defeat], he played 120 minutes and flew two days later to get to Sarasota to prove himself to the boss and the coaching staff.

"So, he left no stone unturned, and it's a credit to him. It's not easy, not just physically, but also mentally, at his age as well.

"It's obviously part of football. We're all gutted for him because we want him to stick around, because we know what he can give us as a team. And even when he's not playing, his experience and presence around a lot of the players.

"We're gutted for him, but it's all part of football. He wished us all well, and he said he'll be following. He's a legendary guy, and he's given everything to be here and help us."

Italiano, meanwhile, suffered a groin injury in training during the buildup to the clash with Paraguay, with the extent now assessed to be enough to end what was shaping up as a breakout campaign.

The 24-year-old started against both Türkiye and the United States and was one of the Socceroos' better performers, but was replaced in the side by Jordan Bos against Paraguay, with Behich coming into the XI on the left.

Bos subsequently put in one of the best performances by an Australian at the tournament in the unfamiliar position, and Italiano's exit increases the chances of him remaining in the role moving forward, with Behich starting on the other flank.

"Jakey worked hard to get himself in this position, and I thought he did really well in the games that he played as well," Behich said.

"For myself, obviously, I came here to play. I put myself in this position as well to be involved in my third World Cup. I got to Sarasota to push my claims to play, and I've been biding my time. I've been working hard at training every day and just waiting for my opportunity, and I got that last night.

"I'll be doing the same coming this week, leading into the game, just about putting my head down to work, and give the boss a headache.

"But at the end of the day, for me, it's just about being professional and staying ready and doing my bit for the team."