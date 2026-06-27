England clinch World Cup knockout spot before Panama game

Tuchel: Saka is ready to start for England at the World Cup (0:56)

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England have clinched a spot in the knockout rounds of the 2026 World Cup ahead of their final match of the group stage against Panama on Saturday.

Results in the final games of Group H on Friday meant that England's four points is guaranteed to be enough to at least advance as one of the eight best third-placed teams.

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Uruguay's 1-0 defeat to Spain left them in third place on two points and eliminated them from the World Cup.

Paraguay, Egypt, Portugal and Ghana also clinched a spot in the round of 32 as a result.

Declan Rice and England are heading to the World Cup knockout stage. Marc Atkins/Getty Images

England will certainly hope to not have to rely on making it through as a third-placed team.

After a 4-2 win over Croatia and a goalless draw with Ghana, Thomas Tuchel's side top Group L ahead of Ghana on goal difference.

At the same time that England are taking on Panama at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, Ghana and Croatia will be facing off in Philadelphia.

If England finish first in the group, they will face a round-of-32 matchup in Atlanta next Wednesday against a third-placed team, currently likely to be Senegal or Congo DR, though that could change depending on other results.