Gotham FC beats KC Current in historic Challenge Cup game in Ohio

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Gotham FC won the 2026 NWSL Challenge Cup on Friday, defeating the Kansas City Current, 2-0 to claim the first trophy of the league's season in the first professional women's game ever played in the state of Ohio.

Esther González and Jordynn Dudley scored on each side of halftime to lift Gotham in the annual match that pits the previous year's NWSL Championship winner against the NWSL Shield winner.

"The way they go on the pitch every time, it's with the mentality to win, to attack, to be ourselves -- and the desire to do that not only on the offensive side but the defensive side collectively, I think it's unbelievable," Gotham FC head coach Juan Carlos Amoros said.

Friday's match was played at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field in Columbus, Ohio, the future site of a 2028 NWSL expansion team and current home of MLS' Columbus Crew, in front of an announced crowd of 11,369 fans.

Esther gave Gotham the lead in the 37th minute from the penalty spot, calmly placing her kick past Gotham goalkeeper Marisa Jordan, who filled in for the injured Brazilian international Lorena.

Current captain Lo'eau LaBonta conceded the penalty kick when she dove in from behind on Gotham midfielder Jaelin Howell.

Dudley added the insurance goal in the 79th minute when she dispossessed Kansas City defender Kayla Sharples before beating her 1-v-1.

"She's such a winner and she has the mentality," Amoros said about Dudley, a rookie who has played in every Gotham match this season. "She plays like somebody that hasn't really played 10 or 12 games at the pro level, but a lot more. And she does that from a humbling position to put the team first and produces on both sides of the ball."

Gotham won last year's NWSL Championship, the team's second title in three years, as the No. 8 seed after upsetting Kansas City in the quarterfinals.

The Current won the 2025 NWSL Shield in historic fashion, clinching it earlier in the season than any team in history while setting records for points, victories, and goals against. Kansas City finished 21 points ahead of the second-place Washington Spirit.

Gotham FC players celebrate after beating the Kansas City Current in the NWSL Challenge Cup. Getty Images

Kansas City fell to Gotham in the quarterfinal with the Current's star forward, two-time reigning MVP and Golden Boot winner Temwa Chawinga, out injured for the match.

LaBonta spoke about revenge in the buildup to Friday's match. Kansas City came out on the front foot, applying high pressure and forcing mistakes by Gotham's back line.

In the 8th minute, Current midfielder Croix Bethune tackled Gotham defender Tierna Davidson inside her own box and took a shot that was saved by Gotham goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger. The ball then bounced off the crossbar.

Forward Michelle Cooper had the Current's other clear opportunity of the first half at the half-hour mark. Bethune played Chawinga in behind and Berger came out to deny the league MVP's shot. The rebound fell to Kansas City forward Haley Hopkins, who crossed to Cooper at the back post with Berger still recovering. Cooper put her shot from a slight angle over the bar.

Kansas City head coach Chris Armas said the Current is "becoming the team that we want to be" despite the loss.

"It's not often that if you watch a Gotham game, whoever they play, that they give up big chances like they did tonight, that they're very uncomfortable," Armas said. "Congrats to them, they win the game - fair enough. But when you talk about conflicting and contrasting styles, I thought we put them in a really difficult game."

Gotham had already played for two other trophies this year: the FIFA Women's Champions Cup and the Concacaf W Champions Cup. Gotham lost in the semifinals in each competition.

The 2026 NWSL regular season resumes next week after the league paused play throughout June for the men's World Cup. Several NWSL teams' home stadiums and training venues are being used by World Cup teams.

Gotham and Kansas City each have 21 points, 4 points off league leaders San Diego Wave FC, who have played more matches.