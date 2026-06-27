Marcelo Bielsa after World Cup exit: 'Left nothing' to Uruguay soccer

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Marcelo Bielsa was blunt when discussing his legacy with Uruguay following their group stage exit from the 2026 World Cup, conceding that he has "left nothing" after failing to secure a single victory in the tournament.

"What I gave Uruguayan football is nothing, because any contribution a coach makes to a national team over three years is futile without positive outcomes," Bielsa said following Friday's 1-0 loss to Spain, which cemented their early elimination.

"I don't need to speak any further about our performance at the World Cup. If you ask how they are going to remember me, they will remember me as having left nothing."

Having already announced prior to the tournament that he would step down after the World Cup, the veteran Argentine coach took full responsibility for the failure in Guadalajara.

"The journalists, the Uruguayan supporters, you all want to blame me for what happened, and I must take that blame. It is the only right thing to do," Bielsa said.

Despite taking the fall, Bielsa maintained that his side was profoundly unlucky not to book a spot in the Round of 32. Uruguay finished third in Group H with just two points from matches against Spain, Cape Verde, and Saudi Arabia, eliminating them from knockout stage contention.

"If you want an explanation, which I suspect is not what you actually want to hear. I can tell you that we deserved seven points and only got two," Bielsa insisted.

"Mistakes happen in football. There were errors, and we failed to find an acceptable ratio between our chances created, goals scored, and goals conceded," he added. "[But] even under those circumstances, we should have won seven points. In terms of what we earned on the pitch, we deserved seven points."

"I was tasked with managing a squad of highly qualified players, and I simply failed to get the most out of them."

With the group stage concluded, Spain topped Group H with seven points. Meanwhile, tournament Cinderella story Cape Verde secured their place in the Round of 32, leapfrogging Uruguay to finish second.