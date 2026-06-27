World Cup 2026 today: Live updates, latest news as Cape Verde make history, Uruguay crash out - June 27

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It's day 17 at the World Cup, and after a dramatic night in which Cape Verde reached the knockout stage, you can follow all the latest updates across the day right here, with ESPN.

Their draw against Saudi Arabia was enough to earn them second place in Group H and dump Uruguay out of the competition at the earliest available opportunity, after Marcelo Bielsa's side fell to a 1-0 defeat to Spain.

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Elsewhere, Egypt reached the knockout stage for the very first time after they drew 1-1 with Iran. Mahmoud Saber opened the scoring for the North African side before Ramin Rezaeian quickly equalised early in the first half.

Shoja Khalilzadeh thought he had won the game for Iran in the 93rd minute, only for the goal to be overturned for offside by the VAR. They can, however, reach the knockout stage if they are one of the best third-placed teams.

Belgium finally got their World Cup campaign started as they thrashed New Zealand 5-1 to top Group G with five points. A brace from Leandro Trossard was followed up with goals by Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Saelemaekers.

France also won big to top their own group, as Ousmane Dembélé scored a first-half hat trick on the way to their 4-1 win over Norway. Désiré Doué got France's other goal in a game for which Erling Haaland was rested.

England are set to take on Panama on Saturday night having already qualified for the knockout stage. A win would see them top Group L.

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