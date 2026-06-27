Transfer rumors, news: Man City to battle Arsenal, Liverpool, Real Madrid for Bouaddi

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Manchester City are the latest team to join the race for Lille and Morocco midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi, while AC Milan have reached an agreement with Paris Saint-Germain over a €74 million deal to sign striker Gonçalo Ramos. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

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TRENDING RUMORS

Morocco midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi is seen as a future star. Rob Newell - CameraSport via Getty Images

- After agreeing a £116 million deal to sign midfielder Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest, Manchester City are the latest team to join the race for Lille and Morocco midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi, according to Matteo Moretto. Contact has already been made by City over a deal for the 18-year-old, who has impressed at the World Cup so far. Arsenal, Liverpool and Real Madrid have all been linked with a move, which looks set to go through after the tournament comes to a close. Meanwhile, Newcastle are braced for City to ramp up their interest in midfielder Sandro Tonali, according to the Telegraph.

- AC Milan have reached an agreement with Paris Saint-Germain over a €74 million deal to sign striker Gonçalo Ramos, according to The Athletic. The transfer is set to be a club-record deal for the Rossoneri and eclipses the previous record, which was €35 million to bring in winger Rafael Leão back in 2019. Ramos, 25, will leave PSG with 45 goals and 10 assists in 131 appearances for the club.

- Bournemouth have joined Arsenal in the race to sign PSG youngster Emmanuel Mbemba this summer, reports the BBC. The 18-year-old defender, who can play left back and center back, is set to leave the Ligue 1 champions as a free agent at the end of the month. Bournemouth have reportedly made an offer that would see Mbemba given a pathway via their sister club, Lorient. Meanwhile, Arsenal's offer is claimed to have "impressed" the player.

- Chelsea are set to pay a fee of £47.5 million to sign center back Maxence Lacroix from Crystal Palace this summer, according to L'Equipe. The 26-year-old is set to move to West London at the end of the World Cup and is currently with the France squad, and played the full 90 minutes in Les Bleus' 4-1 win over Norway. The defender has featured 98 times for Crystal Palace since his move from Wolfsburg, helping the Eagles on their way to the FA Cup, Conference League, and Community Shield triumphs.

- Wales goalkeeper Karl Darlow is expected to reject a move to Manchester United in favor of staying at Leeds United this summer. TEAMtalk reports that there is now confidence that Darlow will sign a new two-year deal at Elland Road, even though he isn't guaranteed to be No. 1. Another goalkeeper is expected to arrive in the transfer window, meaning an exit for Lucas Perri is on the cards. For Man United, it means the search is likely to continue for a No. 2 to Senne Lammens.

ESPN SOURCES

- Arsenal have had a £55 million offer for midfielder Bruno Guimarães rejected by Newcastle United. The Gunners have held preliminary discussions with the player's representatives and been encouraged to believe a deal could be possible. Read

- José Mourinho would still like to sign a new midfielder at Real Madrid -- but the club has decided to put any further arrivals on hold until at least one of the current midfielders, Aurélien Tchouaméni, Eduardo Camavinga, Federico Valverde, Jude Bellingham or Arda Güler, leave. Read

- Manchester City reached an agreement with Nottingham Forest to sign Elliot Anderson. The England midfielder, who is part of Thomas Tuchel's squad at the World Cup, is set to move to the Etihad Stadium for a record fee for a British player. Sources close to City say the deal is lower than the previous British record of £125 million set when Alexander Isak moved from Newcastle to Liverpool last summer, and is a fixed fee of £116 million with no add-ons. Read

- AC Milan have rejected an approach by New York City FC for United States attacker Christian Pulisic, with Milan stating that the player isn't available. Pulisic's current contract runs through June 2027, with a club option to extend that deal by a year. Read

play 1:57 Hutchison: 'Not a chance' Guimarães leaves Newcastle for Arsenal for £55m

OTHER RUMORS

- Como have agreed a deal to keep Nico Paz at the club, after Real Madrid informed the Serie A side that they would trigger the €9 million return clause in his contract. While that move is set to be complete, Los Blancos have inserted another return clause in that deal, which could be used in the future. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Eduardo Camavinga is not open to leaving Real Madrid this summer, despite the club being open to an exit for the midfielder. (Mundo Deportivo)

- Ajax are continuing to push for a loan deal to sign Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen. No agreement has been met for the 34-year-old yet, but talks are ongoing. (Florian Plettenberg)

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- Brentford are in talks with Burnley over a deal to sign winger Jaidon Anthony. Anthony, 26, scored nine goals last season, with the Clarets setting a £20 million valuation to sign the former Arsenal academy player. (BBC)

- Arsenal are set to lodge a first formal offer for Aston Villa playmaker Morgan Rogers, and Villa but may reluctantly accept an offer over £100 million. (Football Insider)

- Everton are admirers of Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus, but may find it difficult to get a deal over the line for the versatile Brazilian. (Football Insider)

- Chelsea, Manchester United, and Arsenal have all been showing interest in Barcelona midfielder Marc Bernal. The 19-year-old is committed to the Blaugrana, however, and isn't keen to leave. (Mundo Deportivo)

- Nottingham Forest are tracking Ivory Coast midfielder Christ Inao Oulai, 20, as an option to replace Anderson. But Sunderland and Brentford are also in the mix for the Trabzonspor star, whose transfer is valued at €40 million. (Mirror)