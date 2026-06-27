World Cup Daily LIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo's new golden boots, Argentina rest Messi as final groups decided

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Here we are. It's the final day of World Cup group-stage games and Cristiano Ronaldo will be in action for Portugal against Colombia looking to seal top spot in Group K, while Congo DR and Uzbekistan try and qualify as a third-placed team.

England are already qualified from Group L and face already-eliminated Panama to try and finish top, while it's Croatia vs. Ghana for second.

And finally, Lionel Messi will start on the bench as Argentina round off Group J with a game against Jordan, who are out. So the focus will be on Algeria vs. Austria for the second (and maybe a third) qualification spot.

Enjoy all the features, news, video analysis and color from around the competition.