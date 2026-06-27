Scotland's chance of qualifying for World Cup knockout stage falls to 0.07%

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Scotland's chances of qualifying for the World Cup knockout stage have plummeted to just 0.07% following results on Friday, according to Opta.

Steve Clarke's side were beaten 3-0 by Brazil on Wednesday, leaving them with three points and a goal difference of -3.

The result gave Scotland a 42.7% chance of being one of the tournament's eight best third-placed teams, a chance which has continued to fall since then after wins for South Africa and Ecuador, and a draw for Sweden against Japan.

The percentage fell further on Friday night after Senegal thrashed 10-man Iraq 5-0, and Iran drew 1-1 with Egypt.

Scotland's 3-0 defeat to Brazil is likely to prove very costly. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Scotland now need three different results to go their way on Saturday night if they are to progress.

First, they need Ghana to beat Croatia by three goals or more, which would give Zlatko Dalić's side a worse goal difference than the Scots.

Then, they would need Uzbekistan to either win or draw against Congo DR, but not by four or more goals, otherwise the Asian side would overtake Scotland.

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Finally, Clarke's side would need Austria to beat Algeria by two or more goals to bring the North African side's goal difference below Scotland's.

If the Scots manage to progress against all odds, they would likely face either Mexico, Germany or France in the round of 32.