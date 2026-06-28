Steve Clarke quits as Scotland boss after elimination from 2026 World Cup

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Steve Clarke has stepped down as Scotland manager after their group-stage elimination from the 2026 World Cup was confirmed on Saturday.

Clarke signed a new contract with the Scottish Football Association just before the tournament, a deal which was set to take him through to 2030. But just 30 days after the announcement of the long-term contract, Clarke has resigned.

Scotland came into the World Cup with hopes of reaching the knockout stages for the first time. They had a tricky group but were aiming for history. However, after an opening round 1-0 win over Haiti, they lost 1-0 to Morocco and fell 3-0 to Brazil. Their final goal difference of minus three was enough to see them miss out on a spot in the final 32 as one of the best third-placed teams.

Croatia's 2-1 win over Ghana in Group L confirmed Scotland's exit on Saturday, with Opta already rating their chances at just 0.07% before that game following surprise wins for South Africa and Ecuador, among others.

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke was pessimistic of his side's chances of advancing at the World Cup. Craig Williamson/SNS Group via Getty Images

Clarke took up the Scotland role in 2019 and led them to Euro 2021, and Euro 2024. Scotland then topped their qualification group thanks to that memorable 4-2 win over Denmark to book their spot at the World Cup, their first in 28 years. But their hopes of backing that up with a spot in the knockout stages fell apart in a tricky group.

Clarke was clearly emotional post-match on Wednesday. He walked off from a TV interview soon after the match, but was quick to praise his player's commitment. But after having led Scotland to three major tournaments, Clarke has stepped away.

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"The most emotional part of this goodbye is for my players, without whom we wouldn't have had any of the memories that we've accumulated from 2019 until now," Clarke said in a statement. "They deserve all the praise and adulation that they receive and it was truly an honour to be called their Gaffer. Thanks for having me and good luck to my successor."

The SFA now have to go back to the drawing board. They clearly planned on having Clarke to guide them through the qualification process for the next two major tournaments but must now seek a successor.

Ian Maxwell, Scottish FA CEO said: "While we are all disappointed to have exited the World Cup at the group stage, we must not lose sight of the undeniable progress made during Steve's seven years in charge.

"From starting as a pot four team in 2019 to topping our World Cup qualifying group, he has more than delivered on the remit to take Scotland back to a major tournament.

"We thank Steve for his record-breaking contribution and know that when the disappointment of World Cup elimination subsides, the Scotland supporters will be thankful for the memories of marching with pride at major tournaments once again.

"Finally, on behalf of the board of the Scottish FA I would like to make special mention to our incredible supporters. The many thousands who have travelled to the United States to celebrate the return to a World Cup - making a significant financial commitment to do so - have once again shown themselves to be exceptional ambassadors for our country and our national game."