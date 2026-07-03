Lionel Messi has world 'crazy about him' and 'another story to tell' with Argentina - Carlos Tevez

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Former Argentina forward Carlos Tevez has said that Lionel Messi always has "another story to tell" and the world is still "going crazy over him."

Messi -- who turned 39 in June -- became the World Cup's outright all-time top goal scorer courtesy of his brace against Austria which broke the tie with Germany's Mirsolav Klose before hauling his tally to 19 when he scored again against Jordan.

The Argentine talisman was a major driving force behind the defending champions advancing to the knockout stages, scoring his first World Cup hat trick against Algeria and leads the Golden Boot race.

Lionel Messi is the World Cup's all-time top scorer. Getty

"We -- especially my fellow players -- are always amazed by [Messi]," Tevez told ESPN. He always seems to have one more story to tell. And even though he's come so far, he always gives us a little more.

"But look, we Argentines are enjoying it, just like everyone else, because it's not just Argentines who are going crazy over Leo -- the whole world is going crazy over him.

"We Argentines feel lucky to have had Maradona first and then Leo Messi. Just as Pelé and many other superstars are for you or for Brazil, for us, Maradona and Messi are untouchable."

Messi added the cherry on the cake when the whole world watched him lift the World Cup in Qatar as Argentina beat France on penalties. Tevez believes because of that, Argentina have an advantage again this year.

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"The team has been very strong for quite some time," Tevez said. "I think the new players joining the national team are adapting very quickly.

"So, they have a big advantage because the team won the last World Cup and also the last two Copa América tournaments. I hope they can take advantage of it."

Messi made more history in Argentina's final group game as he became the first player to score in seven consecutive World Cup appearances.

The defending champions will face Cape Verde in the round of 32.