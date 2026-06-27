Germany vs. Paraguay at World Cup 2026: TV channel, how to watch, kick-off time, live stream, referee, predicted line-ups

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Germany take on Paraguay in the round of 32 in the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Foxborough on Monday, aiming to set up a potential round-of-16 clash against France or Sweden.

Julian Nagelsmann's side come into this game on the back of a 1-2 defeat to Ecuador in their final group stage game, though Germany had already confirmed themselves as group winners prior to this game, with wins over Ivory Coast and Curacao.

Paraguay, meanwhile, played out a 0-0 draw against Australia to finish third in Group D, and they qualified amongst the eight-best third place finishers with 4 points and a goal difference of -2.

The two teams have only met once before in a World Cup, a round-of-16 clash in 2002 which Germany won 1-0.

Here's everything you need to know about the game.

How to watch:

The match will be available on the BBC or ITV (to be confirmed) in the UK, Fox Sports in the U.S., Zee5 in India and SBS in Australia. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Date, kick-off time:

U.S. ET: Monday June 29, 4:30 p.m.

UK BST: Monday June 29, 9:30 p.m.

India IST: Tuesday June 30, 2 a.m.

Australia AEST: Tuesday June 30, 6:30 a.m.

Venue: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA

Referee: TBC

Team News and Predicted Lineups

Lars Baron/Getty Images

Germany

Nathaniel Brown is nursing a muscle injury while Nico Schlotterbeck was ruled out of the tournament with an ankle injury.

Predicted XI (4-2-3-1):

Manuel Neuer

Joshua Kimmich | Jonathan Tah | Antonio Rüdiger | David Raum

Felix Nmecha | Aleksandar Pavlovic

Leroy Sané | Jamal Musiala | Florian Wirtz

Kai Havertz

Paraguay

Miguel Almirón served his suspension against Australia and is available for selection once more. Diego Gómez is suspended while Omar Alderete is doubtful with a knee injury.

Predicted XI (5-3-2):

Orlando Gil

Juan Jose Cáceres | Gustavo Velázquez | Gustavo Gómez | Omar Alderete | Alexandro Maidana

Miguel Almirón | Andrés Cubas | Matías Galarza

Antonio Sanabria | Julio Enciso

Talking Points

Germany are taking a risk with Neuer, striking options

While not making obvious errors, Manuel Neuer looked quite a bit off his best in Germany's loss to Ecuador. In his prime years, he could have easily saved Ecuador's opening goal (and perhaps the second), while the constant mix-ups with his defenders point to a backline that doesn't have as much trust in him anymore.

Nagelsmann brushed off criticism of the veteran after the game, but in knockout football, Germany's presence at the World Cup could come down to their custodian. Alexander Nübel has had a fine season and is a more than capable replacement for Neuer, but Nagelsmann seems to be backing his No. 1.

play 1:22 Nicol: Germany lack a cutting edge

It may be strange to say this of a side that have scored ten goals in three games at this World Cup, but Germany have issues up front. Ecuador's defence was arguably the first world-class backline they faced so far, and Germany only managed to generate 0.65 xG. Nagelsmann might be better off starting Deniz Undav right from the off, with Havertz a great option to bring off the bench if Germany have to defend a lead.

While Germany might have enough to get past Paraguay, a potential clash against France in the Round-of-16 will test their forward line a fair bit.

Paraguay have to count on their defence once more

Gustavo Alfaro followed up Paraguay's 1-4 defeat to USA in their World Cup opener by switching tactics, opting for a more conservative approach. It worked wonders as they kept two clean sheets, keeping out some impressive attacking outlets in Turkiye and Australia to book their spot in the knockouts.

Alfaro's hand was forced a bit by Miguel Almiron's suspension, and he faces a similar dilemma with Diego Gomez suspended for this game. With Omar Alderete a doubt as well, Paraguay will need all hands on deck against Germany.

The South American side also have concerns at the top end of the pitch, generating a paltry 1.1 xG across three games so far. Their counter-attacking nature naturally leads to fewer chances, but Julio Enciso has looked a little lost going forward and needs more support from his teammates. Otherwise, a World Cup exit beckons.