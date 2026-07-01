Chelsea sign right-back Marco Palestra from Atalanta

Are Chelsea attempting to 'rewrite' the narrative of last season? (2:30)

Open Extended Reactions

Chelsea have completed the signing of 21-year-old Marco Palestra from Atalanta.

Palestra joins on a seven-year deal through to 2033. The fee is up to £47 million ($62m) including add-ons.

The defender spent last season on loan at Cagliari and made 37 appearances in the Serie A, he scored once and provided four assists during the 2025-26 campaign. He was also named Serie A Defender of the Season.

Marco Palestra has signed for Premier League club Chelsea. Getty

The Italian international, who can play at right-back or wing-back, has been brought to suit new manager Xabi Alonso's preferred 3-5-2 system, which utilises players who will stretch defences high up the pitch.

- Premier League 2026 summer transfers: All confirmed ins, outs for every club

- Ranking all 20 Premier League clubs on transfer work for 2025-26 season

- Premier League, EFL summer transfer window 2026 dates: When is Deadline Day?

"A lot of things convinced me to join Chelsea, one of the best clubs in the world," Palestra said on the club website. "I'm very excited to get started. I've felt the energy since the first day Chelsea wanted me. I can't wait to start, see all the fans, my teammates and the manager.

"We have so many talented players here, a very strong squad and manager in Xabi. He has spoken to me about how he wants us to play, which is exciting, and we can't wait to compete in the Premier League."

Information from ESPN's James Olley contributed to this report.