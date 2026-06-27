Manchester City monitoring Morocco midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi - sources

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Manchester City are monitoring Morocco midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi ahead of a possible move this summer, sources have told ESPN.

City are continuing to look at midfielders despite committing £116 million to sign Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest.

Anderson is set to undergo his medical in New York after England's final World Cup group game against Panama on Saturday.

Bouaddi, one of the break-out stars at the tournament, is on a list of midfield options for City which also includes Newcastle's Sandro Tonali.

Manchester City are monitoring Ayyoub Bouaddi's situation this summer. Rob Newell - CameraSport via Getty Images

Tonali is also wanted by Tottenham Hotspur while Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain have also shown interest in Bouaddi.

Lille, according to sources, would prefer Bouaddi to move to the Premier League rather than another French club if he leaves this summer. Bouaddi is a PSG fan and attended the Champions League final against Inter in 2025.

Arsenal have also looked at Bouaddi, although their current focus is on Newcastle's Bruno Guimarães.

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There's no guarantee that Bouaddi will move to City this summer. One option is that he stays at Lille for another season and City reignite their interest next summer.

The 18-year-old won plaudits for his performance in Morocco's 1-1 draw with Brazil in their opening game of the World Cup. Morocco are set to face Netherlands in the last-32 on Monday.

City are continuing to look at midfield options amid doubts about the futures of Nico González and Tijjani Reijnders.

Bernardo Silva has already departed, signing with Real Madrid as a free agent after nine years at the Etihad.