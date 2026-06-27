Bukayo Saka starts for England vs Panama, Declan Rice rested - sources

Tuchel: Saka is ready to start for England at the World Cup (0:56)

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EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Bukayo Saka is set to start for England in their final World Cup group game against Panama on Saturday, while Declan Rice has been rested, sources have told ESPN.

Saka, managing an Achilles injury off the back of a long campaign with Arsenal, came off the bench in England's first two Group L games, a 4-2 win against Croatia and a 0-0 draw with Ghana. Club teammate Noni Madueke started in his place.

But as England look to top the group with a win against Panama in New Jersey, Thomas Tuchel is set to hand Saka his first start of the tournament.

Sources said fellow Arsenal midfielder Rice is set to be a substitute on Saturday, having been dealing with a hamstring complaint this week.

Thomas Tuchel is set to hand Bukayo Saka his first start of the World Cup. Photo by Eddie Keogh - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

"He seems to be more and more ready, and will hopefully push, and then we will see what is coming," Tuchel said about Saka on Wednesday.

"He's getting there, he has more and more training sessions, so he needs to have more sessions now, two sessions, to be ready for Panama.

England have already secured their place in the knockout rounds and will face one of the third-place qualifiers in the next round.