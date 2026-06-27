Chelsea exploring deal to sign Sunderland's Granit Xhaka - sources

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Chelsea are exploring a deal to sign Sunderland midfielder Granit Xhaka, sources have told ESPN.

Incoming manager Xabi Alonso -- who doesn't officially start work until July 1 -- has a close relationship with the 33-year-old and views him as an experienced player capable of bringing leadership to a young dressing room.

Currently, Tosin Adarabioyo is the club's oldest player aged 28 as Chelsea's owners have pursued a policy of signing top young talent on long contracts.

However, sources have told ESPN that the club are planning to adapt that model in recognition of last season's disappointing tenth place finish and want to back Alonso in giving him a strong voice in transfer decisions.

Granit Xhaka is currently on international duty with Switzerland at the World Cup. Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images.

Xhaka is open to the move but a deal between the clubs could prove a significant issue. Sunderland do not want to sell the midfielder, who was immediately named captain after joining from Bayer Leverkusen -- where he previously worked with Alonso -- in a €20 million (£17.2m) deal. Xhaka is a popular figure at the club and is under contract until 2028.

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Chelsea are unlikely to want to pay a significant fee for a player who turns 34 in September. He is currently playing for Switzerland at the World Cup and previously spent seven years at Arsenal before joining Leverkusen, where together with Alonso they won the club's first Bundesliga title in 2023-24.