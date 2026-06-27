England vs. Panama LIVE: World Cup 2026 updates as Thomas Tuchel's men look to seal top spot

Open Extended Reactions

England play their third and final group match against Panama in New York as they look to guarantee top spot in Group L, and you can follow it live on ESPN.

Thomas Tuchel's men began with a rampant 4-2 win over Croatia in their first group match but were held to a disappointing 0-0 draw against Ghana in their second.

They now face a Panama side who are already out of the World Cup, after losing both of their matches, against Democratic Republic of Congo and Uzbekistan 1-0.

England also faced the central American side in the 2018 World Cup, winning 6-1 to progress to the knockout stages in Russia.

Harry Kane scored a hat trick that day, while John Stones scored a brace and Jesse Lingard hit a beautifully curled effort into the top right corner as Gareth Southgate's men began to find some momentum.

They will hope to do the same again and be able to bring off some of their key stars ahead of the knockout stages, which this tournament will feature an extra round of matches in the round-of-32 stage.

England will be without right back Reece James after he suffered a hamstring injury, but midfield duo Declan Rice and Elliot Anderson are understood to be fit to play.

Bukayo Saka is also possibly in line for a start having been dogged by a chronic Achilles injury throughout the season.

Ghana face Croatia in the other match in the group, with the 2018 World Cup runners-up able to join the African side in the knockout stages with a draw.